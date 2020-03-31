Trust & Will And Canada's Willful Announce New Efforts To Support Healthcare Professionals On The Front Lines

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trust & Will , the leader in online estate planning in the US, alongside Willful of Canada, have announced new joint efforts to provide online estate planning solutions to healthcare professionals across both countries free of charge. In order to provide a bit of peace of mind for individuals working on the front lines in hospitals and urgent cares, both companies will be offering customized documents with the ability to print immediately from home.

"As husband to someone who works in a hospital, it hits close to home seeing the risk that healthcare professionals are putting themselves in every day, especially during these uncertain times," says Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "The last thing we want weighing down on these heroes, is whether they and their families are protected with an estate plan. Our goal is to help alleviate some of that worry."

Beginning April 1st, any healthcare professional working in a public health setting in the US, and up to 1,000 healthcare professionals in Canada, can apply to receive a free Will-based estate plan for themselves including health care documents, HIPAA Authorization and Medical Power of Attorney. Health care professionals can submit verification of credentials in the US at trustandwill.com/frontline-heroes/ and at willful.co/support-healthcare if in Canada.

"We're a proud partner of Trust & Will, and our teams are closely aligned on the mission to protect Canadian and American families and give them peace of mind through creating their estate plans," said Erin Bury, co-founder & CEO at Willful. Both companies are proud of this initiative to help healthcare workers create a plan for their loved ones - this is our small way to say thank you for their incredible efforts during the COVID outbreak."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of individuals seeking estate planning solutions, especially online, has more than doubled as the realization of the impact of the virus has come to head. With both America and Canada in a quarantine situation, individuals are looking for practical solutions that can be completed from home. This initiative is one way Trust & Will and Willful hope to help during this trying time following the sentiment 'We're all in this together.'

If you are a healthcare professional in need of an estate plan, or for more information on Trust & Will, please visit http://trustandwill.com/ . For additional resources regarding COVID-19 and Estate Planning, visit https://trustandwill.com/learn/covid-19-estate-planning/ .

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 75,000+ members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. We've approached estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process — making estate planning simple, affordable, & accessible. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com.

SOURCE Trust & Will

Related Links

trustandwill.com

