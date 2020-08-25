Trust & Will Partners With Notarize To Launch First Electronic Will (eWill) In Florida

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will , the leader in online estate planning in the U.S., and Notarize , the trusted platform for legally signing and notarizing documents online, today completed the first electronic Will (eWill) in the state of Florida, one year after completing the first eWill in U.S. history .

The growing partnership between Trust & Will and Notarize addresses the heightened interest for safe and secure estate planning solutions – demand that extends beyond the stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines in response to COVID-19.

Ty Barbo was the first Florida resident to complete his eWill with Trust & Will and Notarize.

"It's been a wild year to say the least. I moved to Miami for an incredible job opportunity, got engaged, survived four weeks of having COVID, and just purchased my first home. Setting up my Will became a priority." said Ty Barbo. "I feel truly relieved that I was able to not only set up my will online, but digitally execute it from the comfort of my own home. I am proud to be the first eWill in Florida, and hope that millions of people across the state can benefit from a safe and secure experience that Trust & Will and Notarize now provide."

A growing number of states are moving toward allowing this new method of digital execution, understanding that recent circumstances require innovation and flexibility.

"Consumers have come to expect all matters of their life to be digital, and unfortunately, legal is one of the few remaining industries to resist adoption of technology. With the pandemic, perceptions have changed dramatically, and consumers, attorneys, and legislators are more open-minded to eWills," said Co-Founder and CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo.

"On a personal note, I'm relieved that my brother was able to be our first Florida eWill customer. He's engaged to be married, a dog dad, has a promising career ahead of him, and recently gave our family quite the scare when he tested positive for COVID-19. While he is now luckily on the mend, it was a wake-up call to get his affairs in order as he looks to start his own family."

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 125,000 members start their estate plans and demand for the company's services have more than doubled since March 2020 as a result of the recent pandemic. Through the continuation of this partnership, Trust & Will now has the ability to offer their services to the growing number of Americans who prefer a fully digital estate planning experience.

"Amid a global pandemic and surrounded by so much uncertainty, many people have made estate planning and wealth management a top priority in 2020," said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. "We embrace the challenge of solving problems that matter, and while today was a first in Florida, it certainly won't be the last. COVID has reaffirmed that everyone deserves access to safe, secure, convenient technologies that allow us to manage our lives and our futures on our terms. This milestone moment, and our partnership with Trust & Will, furthers our mission of bringing on-demand trust to some of life's most important moments."

