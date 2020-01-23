Trust & Will Selected As Finalist For 2020 SXSW Pitch

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the most trusted online estate planning company, was selected as a finalist in the Consumer Technology & CPG category for the 12th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 13 - 22, 2020) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 937 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2020, Trust & Will was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2020 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 15, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 10 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Consumer Technology & CPG, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.

Trust & Will will present among four other companies in the Consumer Technology & CPG category on Sunday, March 15th.

"SXSW has an incredible track record of startups that have launched and pitched over the years. There is no better place to announce some exciting new products we have been cooking up at Trust & Will, to bring estate planning into the 21st century for the American public", says Trust & Will Founder and CEO, Cody Barbo, who will be participating in the pitch.

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Trust & Will

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 60,000+ members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the $180B+ trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. Trust & Will streamlines the estate planning process for the half of all adults who have put off setting up their will or trust. Having raised $8 million in funding, and a graduate of the Techstars Anywhere accelerator, Trust & Will enables parents, homeowners, and loved ones to have peace of mind without the confusion, time commitment, and cost of setting up an estate plan with an attorney. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 - 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

