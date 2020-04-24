Trust and Reliability for Business Clients: MÁSMÓVIL Announces Successful Go-Live of Business Router Management Thanks to AXIROS and SEITECH

MADRID, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MÁSMÓVIL announces successful go-live of Business Router Management (BRM) Services securing the best performance and experience for business clients.

This BRM platform is provided by AXIROS and deployed by SEITECH. The AXIROS BRM is the OSS and network management framework for telco business edge routers. It enables for life-cycle management and automation of voice and VPN service provisioning, real-time monitoring and proactive troubleshooting for multi-vendor (e.g. Cisco, Juniper, AudioCodes, Huawei) business edge systems.

MÁSMÓVIL has deployed AXIROS BRM for business routers of vendors such as Cisco, Comtrend and MikroTik. AXIROS BRM manages MÁSMÓVIL business routers individually and for mass operations. AXIROS BRM upgrades firmware, manages configuration (backup, update & restore) and provides the AXIROS BRM support portal which enables MÁSMÓVIL support team to deliver business services remotely to business clients.

On the AXIROS BRM support portal, you can view all ACL lists, add, modify and delete IPs, run quick diagnostics and manage services such as IP LAN, IP WAN, DHCP, WIFI, VRRP Backup, SSH, TELNET, Static Route, DNAT, SNAT, VPN IPSEC, VPN IPSEC client, SNMP, Interfaces, PPOE credentials and LTE parameters. AXIROS platform is highly scalable and can manage millions of devices.

About SEITECH

SEITECH provides consulting and technology services to telecommunication and other industries. Services include consulting and interim management, technical process auditing and service provisioning of technology partners, such as AXIROS. SEITECH's headquarters are in Madrid and they have several offices in main Spanish cities.

About MÁSMÓVIL

MÁSMÓVIL is the fourth telco operator in Spain providing services of landline, mobile and internet to their residential and business clients as well as to operators, leveraging on their following brands: Yoigo, MÁSMÓVIL, Pepephone, Llamaya, Lebara and Hits Mobile.

The Group owns their own fiber infrastructure as well as ADSL and mobile 3G and 4G network. MÁSMÓVIL Group reaches with their landline network 10 M of households and 23.4 M with their fiber network. Their 4G mobile network covers 98.5% of Spanish population. The Group counts with more than 8.9 M clients and is listed in IBEX 35.

About AXIROS

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. Any THING - We Manage.

AXIROS is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, AXIROS has sales offices and development centers worldwide, so as change arises, AXIROS will always be close by to deliver.

