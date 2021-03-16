Trust Domain Extension Now Available for Businesses to Demonstrate Integrity

GRAND CAYMAN, Ky., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni Naming & Registry , a leading technology and services company specializing in Top Level Domains, is launching .Trust for any business or individual to register.

The .Trust domain extension offers the same functionality and SEO benefits as .com, net, and .org. With 70% of consumers convinced that brand-trust is more important than ever before, businesses and individuals should use .Trust domains to establish authenticity, emphasize privacy, amplify social responsibility, and promote trusted engagement with customers. .Trust can be used for anchor websites, branded URL shorteners, checkout pages, and marketing tools to build credibility.

Validated businesses may register their .Trust domains from authorized retailers beginning March 24, 2021. Many of the most trusted corporate registrars in the world, including GoDaddy Corporate Domains, MarkMonitor, CSC, and Safenames offer presales for preferred domain access.

Trust is the first Top Level Domain to implement Validation Gateway, a priority-access platform outside of the Trademark Clearinghouse. The patent-pending technology developed by the .Trust infrastructure provider, UNR, can validate company names, product names, DBA names, individual names, aliases, and countless other naming rights not traditionally covered by the TMCH. Businesses and individuals can be validated in real-time by UNR's partner, Deloitte, during checkout. There is no cost to use Validation Gateway during the .Trust sunrise.

UNR is offering significant launch discounts for .Trust sunrise registrations validated using the Validation Gateway. For more information, contact an authorized retailer or [email protected].

Beginning April 21, .Trust will be released to the public without restrictions or validation requirements. All .Trust domains will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis for the same flat fee. With no premium or reserved inventory, the most desirable single-letter names (eg i.trust) and top keywords (eg brain.trust) may be registered at standard prices.

More than 80% of customers rank authenticity and data privacy as the most influential factors in supporting online businesses. All websites are encouraged to use .Trust domains for secure checkouts and to show their commitment to consumer privacy, corporate transparency, environmental sustainability, workplace diversity, and community involvement. .Trust can also be used by consumer protection programs, news sites, political organizations, and other groups that want to demonstrate integrity.

To learn more about .Trust or find an authorized retailer, visit https://get.trust .

