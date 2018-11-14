Trust, Estate, Probate Law Firm RMO LLP Expands Into San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm RMO LLP has further expanded its geographic footprint while continuing to strengthen its team by opening an office in San Diego with local San Diego attorney David Greco.

The firm also has a Los Angeles office in Century City, an Orange County office in Costa Mesa, and an office in Kansas City, MO.

RMO Founding Partner Scott Rahn, a University of San Diego School of Law alumnus, says he's excited to return to his San Diego roots and join his University of San Diego classmate Greco in the new office, located at 303 A Street, Suite 304.

"We are bolstering our capabilities and reach in our core practice—trust, estate and probate litigation and conservatorship litigation," says Rahn. "San Diego will always be a home to me, and we feel very fortunate to have such great clients and relationships in San Diego to be able to be involved once again in the community and with so many friends and family. We are really excited to be back."

Rahn added, "David is wonderful addition to the team. He is an experienced, top notch litigator who brings with him a wealth of experience and a dedicated base of clients who appreciate his ability to combine a business-minded approach to solving their legal problems with the hand-holding necessary to walk clients through difficult litigation cases."

In addition to his San Diego probate, trust and estate litigation practice, Greco also litigates business, employment, appellate, attorney liability and education disputes. A business owner himself, Greco uniquely understands the needs of companies of all sizes and carefully tailors his representation to fit each client's unique situation.

Greco graduated magna cum laude from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he was a member of the San Diego Law Review.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

