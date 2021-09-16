Trust Payments partners with Kriptomat to facilitate 'everyday' cryptocurrency exchange

Operating from Estonia since 2018, Kriptomat describes itself as "the most user-friendly government-regulated European cryptocurrency exchange." Targeting cryptocurrency beginners, Kriptomat empowers everyday people to purchase, store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies without mastering the technical jargon and arcane details required at conventional crypto exchanges. Kriptomat's mission is to give everyone online tools to manage and grow their digital assets and to make these tools available wherever users are. Kriptomat services and tools are currently available to users in more than 20 languages.

Kriptomat offers a full suite of portfolio management tools for beginning and experienced investors. Kriptomat allows customers to purchase, convert, track, store, and manage crypto funds via a web-based dashboard that provides comprehensive data on cryptocurrency prices, technical details, and market trends. All data can be accessed from Kriptomat's free applications for iOS and Android mobile devices as well.

Trust Payments is a key payments player in the crypto space, offering crypto merchants the opportunity to minimise risk and break new ground. The exclusive agreement with Trust Payments ensures that Kriptomat's customers will have access to Trust Payments' best-of-breed payment platform for debit and credit cards, fraud screening, and multi-currency processing - plus a recurring-payments engine that will power the launch of a new subscription model for Kriptomat. The subscription model will allow consumers to set up recurring purchases of their chosen cryptocurrencies. Users can set up automated weekly and monthly purchases to automate savings, save time, sidestep the risks of day trading, and build their investment portfolios painlessly.

"We are excited to support Kriptomat with their expansion plans," said Craig Brightly, Trust Payments head of sales. "Our dedicated cryptocurrency team understands the unique challenges crypto businesses face when searching for a payments partner. We believe it is critical to support crypto exchanges with simple terms, expertise in navigating new markets, fast settlement, and an easy application process."

"The partnership with Trust Payments allows us to offer secure, reliable transactions to our customers," said Dejan Davidovic, COO of Kriptomat. "Trust Payments is able to cater to all of our requirements, which will help us launch new products and features such as recurring buy. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership and offering even more features that will empower users to manage their portfolios more conveniently and profitably."

SOURCE Trust Payments