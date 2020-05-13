Trust Transparency Center and WholeFoods Magazine Announce Taking Control of the Immunity & Wellness Market Virtual Event - June 11th and 12th

SPRING, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center and South Plainfield, N.J. based WholeFoods Magazine announced today that they will host a series of virtual conferences designed to deliver high impact, engagement and ROI for sponsors and participants–without having to travel. The first virtual event in the series, taking place June 11-12, is free to attend and is focused on the immunity and wellness market. Covering the entire development and marketing lifecycle "From paper to product to positioning to profit," the two-day Taking Control of the Immunity & Wellness Market online event will combine world-class speakers, exceptional education, highly qualified leads and networking.

"We know that information without insights and practical takeaways is not particularly helpful, that there are lots of webinars you could attend, and that your time is as valuable as it always has been. This conference is intended to deliver hard-hitting practical information to a very unique audience that combines the reach of WholeFoods Magazine across the spectrum of ingredient to brand to retailer, alongside the community built and nurtured by TTC," said Trust Transparency Center CEO Len Monheit.

During live presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions, attendees will learn from world-class speakers such as Mark Hyman, MD; Shelley Balanko of The Hartman Group; and Julian Mellentin, Director and Founder of New Nutrition Business. The event will include a fully interactive experience to help foster networking and attendee ability to make new connections.

"WholeFood Magazine's mission has always been to inform and educate. It is so gratifying to be able to continue doing what we love and being able to expand and bring our content to you in so many different ways that can be used immediately, which is what our event will do," said Heather Wainer, Publisher, WholeFoods Magazine. "We have always valued the ability to connect people, so being able to connect buyers and customers at our events is a win for all, especially since it is hard to meet new customers now."

Taking Control of the Immunity and Wellness Market is supported by Title Sponsor AIDP, Inc., Champion Sponsors Lily of the Desert and Nutrasource, and Supporter Level sponsors Childlife, Daiwa Health Development, Health Wright Products and Ridgecrest Herbals.

Please visit TrustTransparency.com/virtualeventseries to view more info and register for the FREE virtual event Taking Control of the Immunity and Wellness Market.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Trust Transparency Center

832-843-7287 / [email protected]

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. Trust Transparency Center also operates the Ingredient Transparency Center which identifies emerging and challenge categories of nutritional ingredients and devotes resources to identifying issues and potential, and then stewards aggressive work plans to lead these categories to potential and/or prevent their exploitation. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com.

About WholeFoods Magazine

WholeFoods Magazine is published by WFC, Inc., a family-owned media company based in South Plainfield, NJ. The publication has a mission to inform and educate natural products retailers on dietary supplements, herbs, HABA, homeopathy and foods. Digital products include wholefoodsmagazine.com and naturalproductfinder.com.

