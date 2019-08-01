Trusted Publishers Deliver Over 30 Billion Direct-Sold Ads Using Polar's Format Management Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar (www.polar.me) is sharing today that trusted publishers have delivered over 30 billion direct-sold ads using its Format Management Platform (FMP) in the past year. NBCUniversal, Conde Nast, News Corp, USA TODAY NETWORK, The Telegraph, Singapore Press Holdings, and over 120 trusted publishers representing 2,000 quality websites use Polar's Format Management Platform.

Polar

"For the Trusted Web to exist, we need quality content and publishers are at the core of this. For publishers to thrive, they need a business model and advertising will continue to be a big part of this for years to come. A sustainable online ad model for publishers means a profitable direct-sold business, as this is high-margin, differentiated and strategic. Our success and growth in the past few years is credited to our focus on helping publishers grow their direct-sold ad business with ad innovation," shared Kunal Gupta, CEO, Polar.

In the past year, Polar's 120 publisher clients used its Format Management Platform to support over $150 million in direct-sold digital revenue. Polar's FMP was used for over 50,000 creatives for 15,000 campaigns and 10,000 advertisers. The 30 billion ads delivered represents a 2.5x increase from two years prior.

Trusted publishers who have been using Polar's FMP for many years had this to say:

USA TODAY NETWORK's Kelly Andresen (SVP Client Solutions and Head of GET Creative): "Polar's tech and team have been a key part of our success in scaling branded content for both national and local clients. They continue to invest in helping publishers like us build a strong direct-sold business which is what makes our long-term partnership with Polar so valuable."

NBCUniversal's Mike Rucker (Vice President of Branded Content): "Branded content is one of our fastest-growing digital solutions at NBCU and having the right platform and partner to meet the needs of our scaling business is critical. Polar fits that build for us, their team and tech are the best in the market and we wouldn't be where we are without them."

Over 50% of Polar's revenue is now from outside the US, as the business has expanded its publisher client footprint in 20+ markets.

For more information about Polar's Format Management Platform and read their latest market insights and reports, visit www.polar.me.

