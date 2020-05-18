TrustKey Solutions Introduces New FIDO2 Key Line

DALLAS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustKey Solutions ("TrustKey") announces T110 FIDO2 security key. T110 combines public key cryptography, U2F and FIDO2 protocols to protect users against phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks eliminating account being compromised. T110 is a hardware security key for the general public and enterprise deployment -- it is fast, easy to use and affordable.

It works right out of the box - simply plug the key into a USB port, enter PIN, touch the key to complete login and then gain access to the account - simple, reliable and secure. T110 provides the benefit of fast login and strong protection against phishing and account takeover and helps defend organizations from sophisticated and complex security threats.

"This is our first non-biometric based FIDO2 key with strong built-in security", said Stephen Oh, CEO of TrustKey. "T110 is implemented on the same platform as FIDO Alliance L2 certified G-Series series keys, G310 and G320. T110 provides high security performance with affordability."

T110 supports true passwordless login via the FIDO2 standard. T110 supports passwordless login to Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) joined Windows devices even in flight-mode. In addition, it is compatible with all the major web browsers where WebAuthn is implemented, and works seamlessly on online services like Azure AD, Google, Dropbox, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub and more, and T110 supports up to 200 user accounts.

"Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities," said Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Program Experience, Microsoft Identity Division, at Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to see companies like TrustKey support that goal by providing a reliable and an affordable solution like T110."

