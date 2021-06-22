TrustLayer Launches Integration with Procore to Help Construction Companies Sync Subcontractor Compliance Statuses in Real Time

Construction companies, and real estate investors, must ensure that their business partners have the proper insurance coverages to meet their contractual risk requirements. TrustLayer's collaborative risk management platform helps construction teams track, manage, and verify the compliance statuses of subcontractors , vendors, and other third party service providers. The new integration between Procore and TrustLayer enables quick access to valuable insurance compliance details within the Procore software.

"During these tough economic times, many subcontractors are not maintaining proper commercial insurance coverage," said John Fohr, Chief Executive Officer of TrustLayer. "The TrustLayer/Procore integration allows construction companies to speed up start times by automating the collection and tracking of compliance docs."

TrustLayer uses robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the verification of insurance and licenses. The detailed risk assessments of their subcontractors that the platform provides Construction Teams is now easily accessible from within Procore.

"Our partnership with TrustLayer brings next-generation risk management technology to construction teams to help protect their businesses with vital, real-time subcontractor insurance data," said Doug Gibson, Business Development Manager at Procore. "This integration is another example of how Procore is dedicated to helping the construction industry maintain maximum efficiency while also introducing the latest innovations and technology that work synergistically with our platform and benefit users."

The integration expands Procore's insurance section with certificate of insurance tracking and real time verification that policies and limits meet contract requirements. Keeping Procore companies and projects in sync with TrustLayer parties and projects adds an extra level of efficiency for users on top of the automated Certificate of Insurance, w9, professional & business license tracking which TrustLayer provides. The integration is available now in the Procore Marketplace to TrustLayer and Procore users or learn more at: TrustLayer.io/procore.

About TrustLayer

TrustLayer is a collaborative risk management application that helps reduce friction between businesses. The company uses robotic process automation (RPA) and AI to automate the verification of insurance, licenses, and compliance documents of their business partners (i.e., vendors, subcontractors, suppliers, borrowers, tenants, ridesharing, and franchisees). TrustLayer is a proud member of BrokerTech Ventures and over 20 of the top 100 insurance brokers have invested in the company. The company also received top honors at The Institutes' 2020 annual convention. Learn more at TrustLayer.io.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

Media Contact:

Tana Rusitanonta

[email protected]

SOURCE TrustLayer

