Trustmark Goes Live with Vitech's V3locity for Group Voluntary Benefits

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that Chicago-based Trustmark Voluntary Benefits went live with Vitech's cloud-native V3locity administration platform to support Trustmark's entry into the group/voluntary benefits market. The go-live is a culmination of a nine-month project to implement the V3locity platform to enable Trustmark's administration of three group/voluntary benefits products: Critical Illness, Accident, and Hospital Indemnity.

Trustmark is now leveraging V3locity's full onboarding through claims and commissions, native enterprise capabilities, and V3locity Digital engagement for employees, employers, and brokers.

"We are thrilled that V3locity will help us provide innovative and transformative solutions for our clients' group/voluntary benefits administration needs," said John Anderson, EVP, Voluntary & Small Business Benefits at Trustmark. "We are confident that our partnership with Vitech will enable us to accomplish our goals of greater flexibility, enhanced customer service, and intuitive digital experiences."

"We are very proud that V3locity and our rapid implementation will support Trustmark in building a technology-enabled business and offer its clients enhanced benefits protection," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "This nine-month engagement further exemplifies our focus on customer success and satisfaction, by providing an ongoing competitive edge through our transformative solution, within an ambitious timeline to ensure timely market entry."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Group Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

About Trustmark

Trustmark, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration, and the delivery of wellness, fitness, recreation, and injury prevention and treatment programs. Trustmark offers all sizes of employers access to benefit options usually reserved for large companies, combined with the personal service you'd expect from a small firm. Our commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people and businesses thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at https://trustmarkbenefits.com.

