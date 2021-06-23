Trustpac Introduces Special IPO Promotions

TALLINN, Estonia, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In wake of a resurgence in global financial activity, award-winning online trading brokerage brand Trustpac has announced a series of special promotions , all in line with upcoming and recent initial public offerings (IPOs). This measure is part of the brand's strategy of expanding the horizons of client traders, therefore enabling themselves to fulfill the potential of online trading today.

"These new promotions are a result of months of planning and monitoring markets all around the world," commented Ema Overland, Trustpac's spokesperson. "We've always believed that the only way to develop as a business is to offer our clients something they won't be able to find anywhere else, and that only by putting our customers in the center, will we be able to thrive. We can promise the users of our platform and mechanisms that this approach is going to lead our way in the future as well."

Making online trading simple today, for tomorrow's trader

Alongside the markets returning to pre-pandemic volumes, a great deal of volatility is also being witnessed. It is a consensus among expert analysts that the next few months will be a test for the new economic routine. For that reason, Trustpac plans to keep setting the standards in the industry, for other trading brands to follow. Aside from these IPO promotions, which include promising names such as AirBNB, Wish, Instacart, and others, the company plans on introducing new features for the benefit of its traders.

"There's a lot in store for our loyal customers," added Overland, "like special events focused on different aspects of global trading, and new tools incorporated into our state of the art platform. I can't reveal all of the surprises we have in store, but I can definitely say that there's something worth waiting for."

About Trustpac

Based in the UK and operating worldwide, Trustpac has managed to become a role model for new and old brands alike. Among the awards won by the brand are the titles of "preferred trader in 2017" and "best online trader in 2016". Trustpac's services are open to traders around the globe, under strict anti money laundering policies. The brand's platform consists of cutting edge tools, based on the latest technologies in the market, and is compatible with all types of devices - desktop, mobile and tablet.

SOURCE Trustpac