TrustPlace Releases New Digital Solution to Help Reopen U.S. Schools Safely

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustPlace Technologies, Inc. today announced the release of the first technology solution for U.S. K-12 schools to manage, track, and report their environmental, health, and safety reopening processes. Built using newly issued school health and safety guidelines from the CDC and OSHA, TrustPlace helps overburdened school systems get organized and digitally manage the many new procedures required to open schools safely.

TrustPlace Provides Transparency for Local School Communities

The solution also allows schools to publish their detailed compliance plan and ongoing activity, providing an important level of transparency and accountability for local communities and parents.

Systematically Digitizing the Reopening Plan & Activities

The TrustPlace K-12 Schools procedure library contains 40 detailed instruction sets and 21 certifiable procedures for daily, weekly, and monthly reporting as well as automated workflows for managing events such as reporting infections. TrustPlace is easily customizable to account for reopening practices adopted by local school districts and state regulations. It allows an entire school district to digitally standardize practices across the school system and report activity results to stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Compliance protocols covered by TrustPlace for K-12 Schools include:

Hygiene, Cleaning, Disinfecting

Physical Distancing

School/Workplace Modifications

Protective Equipment

Communication

Screening, Ingress, Egress

The TrustPlace K-12 Schools Solution is available to sign up online for immediate access and is billed by the month with no upfront cost. It takes 1-2 hours to set up. For more information and a request for a customized demonstration, go to https://trustplace.app/industries/schools .

About TrustPlace Technologies, Inc.

TrustPlace provides environmental, health, and safety software for public establishments to manage the many new compliance activities required to reopen safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustPlace delivers comprehensive starter kits with updated guidelines from federal and industry authorities and provides establishments with the ability to publish their compliance activities online to promote transparency with the public. For more information, please visit https://trustplace.app/ .

SOURCE TrustPlace

Related Links

https://trustplace.app

