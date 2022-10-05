TrustRadius Announces Recipients of the 2022 Tech Cares Awards

TrustRadius recognizes 102 B2B technology companies for exceptional corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius' third-annual Tech Cares Award recognizes 102 B2B technology companies that go above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees, the environment, and people around the world.

TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)

Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for the award including current employees. All nominations required supporting proof of the CSR initiatives and all nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. The 2022 Tech Cares Award winners were chosen based on impactful CSR initiatives in one or more of the following categories: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, charitable organizations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives.

"We work tirelessly to foster a positive workplace culture that supports a diverse group of remote and in-office employees at TrustRadius. Tech leaders throughout the industry are embracing similar corporate social responsibility initiatives, and we're excited to give them the recognition they deserve with a Tech Cares Award," said TrustRadius Founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. "We believe corporate social responsibility will continue to become more important each year for employees, customers, and stakeholders."

Xactly, a software company that supports sales teams with proprietary data, won the 2022 Tech Cares Award based on its strong commitment to sustainability, volunteerism, and focus on its own workforce. In addition to promoting 35% of their employees last year, Xactly earned a bronze medal from EcoVadis in recognition of their sustainability initiatives.

Another organization, Siemens Digital Industries Software, won the Tech Cares Award based on its DEI initiatives to ensure equitable hiring practices and robust volunteer programs for its employees. The software company is a business unit of Siemens, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare, that has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and has already achieved a 54% reduction in emissions.

Visit the TrustRadius blog for the full list of the B2B organizations that have shown exceptional support for their employees and surrounding communities over the last year and have been awarded the TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE TrustRadius