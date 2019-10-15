TrustSpot Launches Experience Surveys & Net Promoter Score®

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based TrustSpot – one of the world's largest review platforms helping over 21,000 global brands collect user-generated content such as reviews, photos, video testimonials, social experiences and product Q&A – has added two powerful new options to its suite of tools. TrustSpot's new "Experience Surveys" give online retailers the ability to quickly and easily create a custom-tailored online opinion survey that can provide incomparable insight into their customers' preferences and interests. TrustSpot has also added a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) calculation to return a snapshot into customers' overall feelings for a brand.

Build & Launch your own experience survey with Net Promoter Score in less than 5 minutes. Start collecting content today.

Experience Survey data is analyzed by TrustSpot's AI, which is distilled into easy to interpret reporting in order to give retailers a snapshot understanding of their customer base and their own marketing strengths and weaknesses. Experience Surveys may be distributed via on-site submission, direct link, email, and soon, SMS.

Conceived in 2003, it's been estimated that over 70% of Fortune 1000 companies now utilize the Net Promoter Score® metric to measure loyalty between a business and consumer. With TrustSpot, companies can send NPS surveys out one-by-one, in bulk or via automatic email whenever new orders are placed on their website.

The TrustSpot Experience Surveys offers eleven different question types – response formats such as star rating, multiple choice, slider, description, and so forth. Retailers can easily customize the survey design with options for colors, fonts, buttons, logos, backgrounds and more. If desired, retailers can be alerted the moment a new response has come in so they can take quick actionable measures such as responding either privately or publicly via social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. The feedback from each survey can be managed with tags, categories and filtering options.

"Experience Surveys is a game changer in terms of features, because now the possibilities of collecting content are virtually limitless," explained Ryan Haidinger, CEO and Co-Founder of TrustSpot. "One of the problems with our industry today is that it's too heavily focused on email collection for reviews and visual content from customers. Don't get me wrong – email is great, however, on-site submission, visual contests and SMS marketing should not be ignored as they are critical to growing a brand and interacting better with customers."

For more information about TrustSpot and to see an Experience Survey demo, visit https://trustspot.io/about/request_demo.

