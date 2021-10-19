TrustWealth Strategies is Now a Retirement Income Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Income Store® (https://theretirementincomestore.com) is proud to announce that TrustWealth Strategies (https://www.twealth.com) in Indianapolis, Indiana, is now officially a Retirement Income Store®.

The Retirement Income Store® is comprised of a national network of financial advisors who specialize in helping clients generate ongoing streams of income they can count on in retirement.

Since its inception, TrustWealth Strategies (TWS) has been on a mission to help clients create a path to financial independence. In addition to helping those who are retired or nearing retirement, TWS provides young professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs with comprehensive financial planning services that include wealth management, asset preservation, retirement income planning, estate planning, and small business cash flow management.

As a Retirement Income Store®, TWS can help those who are retired or nearing retirement take a more sensible approach to planning and saving for retirement known as Investing for Income.

Co-Founders Greg Freeman and Joe Hillman believe that managing money wisely means being knowledgeable about all your options. It's this focus on education that led TWS to join the national network of like-minded advisors known as The Retirement Income Store.



About the Retirement Income Store: Launched nationally in January 2019, The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who actively manage their clients' portfolios with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second.



About TrustWealth Strategies: TrustWealth Strategies, in Indianapolis, Indiana, was founded by Greg Freeman and Joe Hillman. Collectively, the team possesses over a century of experience in the financial services industry. Dedicated to the core principles of trust and integrity, TrustWealth Strategies always places the needs and interests of their clients first.

Greg Freeman is the President and CEO of TrustWealth Strategies. Before establishing TWS, Greg spent a decade as a Partner and Wealth Advisor with WestPoint Financial Group, where he built a successful financial planning practice and became a perennial Blue Chip and Top of Council producer for MassMutual.

Joe Hillman is the Co-Founder and COO of TrustWealth Strategies. Before establishing TrustWealth, Joe spent six years at WestPoint Financial Group, where he was recognized several times for his success. He was in the Freshman Five as one of the top five first year producers in the country, as well as a two-time Blue Chip Council Producer for MassMutual.

