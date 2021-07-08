Truvant Opens New Facility in Indianapolis

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvant, a global provider of high quality, scalable packaging and display solutions, recently opened a new facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. The latest expansion supports the growing Truvant company portfolio and increases its operational footprint to 15 facilities around the world.

Indianapolis will provide a central location from which Truvant can service 75% of the North American marketplace in less than 24 hours. Located within a half mile of the Indianapolis airport and immediately adjacent to FedEx's second largest hub in the world, the state-of-the-art complex contains best-in-class capabilities for kitting, fulfillment, assembly, bundling, shrink wrapping, liquid blending, pouching, blister packaging, e-commerce fulfillment and more.

The 244,000-square-foot facility is designed to support multiple customers with a variety of manual, automated and semi-automated processes that allow for a wide range of scalable contract packaging, contract manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. The Indianapolis site is also working toward becoming a zero landfill operation to meet Truvant's sustainability objectives.

"The strategic location of the Indianapolis site will enable us to expand our reach to create a stronger manufacturing network across the U.S.," said Scott Lamb, CEO of Truvant. "We are now better equipped than ever to help current and future customers get their products to both retailers and consumers directly in the most efficient way."

The new facility brings over 250 jobs to the area and offers employees competitive pay, workplace flexibility, and management growth potential, in an environment that respects and embraces diversity. "We are excited to provide an opportunity for people in the community to work in the dynamic and growing co-manufacturing and co-packaging sector," continued Lamb. "All employees are encouraged to participate in continually improving our culture and taking pride in their community."

Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C. based private equity investment firm.

About Truvant

Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household, and industrial brands. Truvant currently operates 15 facilities in five countries and employs over 5,800 individuals.

Contact:

Steve Sena

513-312-0960

[email protected]

SOURCE Truvant