Truyo Launches Nationwide Privacy Leaders Circle with Virtual Event Series

PHOENIX, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truyo is launching the Privacy Leaders Circle, a new nationwide privacy network bringing privacy decision-makers together to discuss and share best practices on privacy rights management and other privacy compliance challenges.

The Privacy Leaders Circle – will initially offer the opportunity to discuss CCPA compliance strategies and industry benchmarks through a series of exclusive virtual events for groups of up to 12 privacy decision makers from cities across the US. With no conferences or in-person gatherings, these events will be closer to the kind of peer learning and interactions that come from a client dinner or roundtable. The packed two-hour agenda will cover the proposed California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), current privacy compliance challenges such as re-opening the workplace, case studies, and operational insights from the group.

The events are organized by city starting on June 10th in New York followed by June dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston and San Diego and supported by a number of law firms across the US including:

Carlton Fields

Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP

Fox Rothschild

Jackson Lewis

Latham & Watkins, LLP

Mac Murray & Shuster, LLP

& Shuster, LLP Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP

& Sutcliffe, LLP Rutan & Tucker, LLP

Sacks Ricketts & Case

Sheppard Mullin

Stoel Rives , LLP

, LLP Troutman Sanders , LLP

Dan Clarke, President of Truyo said: "With CCPA enforcement coming in July and no let-up in privacy legislative developments, privacy professionals are craving the kind of peer to peer dialogue they used to have at in-person events. Truyo has a long-established reputation for innovative, thought leadership events and hospitality and we're excited to be able to invite our colleagues to join us in the Privacy Leaders Circle".

Check out the full schedule and request a seat at an upcoming event at https://www.privacyleaderscircle.com

About Truyo

Enable your end users to exercise their data privacy rights without overburdening your workforce or your budgets. Powered by Intel®, Truyo gives you true SAR, consent and data privacy rights management automation right-sized for your organization. Stay current with the latest requirements in privacy rights regulations through this highly scalable solution. In today's uncertain environment, Truyo gives you the confidence of superior performance now, while helping to future proof your investment for tomorrow.

About IntraEdge

IntraEdge is a large technology talent, products, services and training organization that functions with the agility of a significantly smaller firm. We provide our clients with the resources and expertise to enhance business performance through technology. We give our people the opportunity to grow in their fields, with the freedom to excel.

SOURCE Truyo

Related Links

https://www.truyo.com

