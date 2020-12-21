TSA Consulting Group Joins U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) announced today that TSA Consulting Group (TSACG) has joined USRBP.

Based in Florida, TSACG is a technology-based independent, full-service Third-Party Administrator and Compliance expert. They were founded solely for the purpose of providing retirement plan compliance and administration services to eligible employers in public school systems and colleges.



The company was formed in 1994 and utilizes their proprietary technology platforms to deliver plan compliance and administration services, while raising employee awareness and education.

"We have known the USRBP leadership group and many of their Partners for quite some time and one of the many things that attracted us to them was their culture and commitment to excellence in serving their clients," stated Joe Rollins, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TSACG.

Steve Banks, Executive Vice President & Co-Founder of TSACG expanded, "This new relationship allows us to partner with U.S. OMNI, one of the other premier Third-Party Administrator and Compliance experts in this marketplace. We share a mutual dedication to providing exceptional service."

"We are very excited to have the TSACG team join the USRBP family. We have great respect for the leadership team and value highly their well-earned reputation for excellence," said Mark Skinner, President & CEO of USRBP.

Megan Schneider, USRBP Chief Operating Officer said, "The addition of the TSACG team strengthens our entire organization and solidifies our position as a market leader, particularly in the K-12 marketplace."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to TSA Consulting Group.

About TSA Consulting Group

TSA Consulting Group in one of the largest independent service providers focused on compliance services to public school systems and colleges. Currently they provide services to over 3,000 employer groups and have in excess of $45 billion in assets under administration.

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 2.5 million participants through 45 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

