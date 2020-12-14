TSAG Closes Ray's Self Storage in Burlington, NC
David Spencer, Senior Advisor and Vice President of The Storage Acquisition Group closes Ray's Self Storage in the Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point MSA.
Dec 14, 2020, 14:29 ET
GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the closing of Ray's Self Storage in Burlington, North Carolina. The main facility is located at 1907 Maple Avenue with a satellite location at 860 Plantation Drive. Ray's offers 63,405 net rentable square feet at the Maple Ave. location and 8,800 net rentable square feet on Plantation Drive for a total NRSF of 72,205 across 629 units. The facility offers both climate and non-climate-controlled space and is conveniently located in the Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point MSA.
David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and agent at Keller Williams Commercial in Atlanta, GA, and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr. negotiated the transaction.
The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Uniquely they allow owners to sell direct without having to list their facility. With their four-tiered approach, Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support, The Storage Acquisition Group is able to help owners navigate a simple sales process while netting the highest possible profit.
The Storage Acquisition Group
110 Mid-Atlantic Place
Yorktown, VA 23693
757-867-8777
www.thestorageacquisitiongroup.com
Related Images
rays-self-storage.jpg
Ray's Self Storage
Related Links
2020 Closings: Ray's Self Storage
SOURCE The Storage Acquisition Group