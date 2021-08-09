TSAG Closings by Senior Advisor David Spencer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the following closings:

Ziff Tallahassee Storage LLC, The facility located at 2428 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL. Tallahassee Storage, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 54,171 net rentable square feet across 550 units.

The Storage Acquisition Group

Mountain Creek Storage in Chattanooga, TN. The facility is located at 816 Mountain Creek Road. Mountain Creek Storage, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 59,075 net rentable square feet across 685 units.

Ziff Lexington Storage LLC in Lexington, KY. The facility is located at 527 Angliana Avenue. Lexington Storage, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 54,140 net rentable square feet across 567 units.

Five Mile Storage in Fredericksburg, VA. The facility is located at 12220 5 Mile Road. Five Mile Storage, operating as an Extra Space, offers 50,035 net rentable square feet across 617 units.

The transaction was negotiated by David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and Executive Advisor with Spencer Commercial Group (based in Decatur, GA, and brokered by eXp Commercial) and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide directly without having to list the facility.

