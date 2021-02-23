TSD Extends Exclusive Provider Partnership With U-Save Car And Truck Locations Globally

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility Solutions, the largest provider of car rental software, finalized a three-year global agreement with U-Save Car & Truck Rental this past week. Beginning March 2021, TSD will continue as the exclusive provider for all U-Save corporate and franchise locations for both reservations and counter systems.

"We have worked with U-Save for 20+ years and we are excited to expand our relationship with U-Save and their franchisees", remarked Shawn Concannon, Executive Vice President of TSD when asked about the partnership. "We will bring many features to U-Save like telematics, a completely contactless experience, and new mobile capabilities."

Once enrolled with TSD, each location receives access to TSD's rental system, which includes a credit card processing module, signature capture, and custom reporting to track specific KPIs.

TSD's comprehensive system benefits all U-Save employees and licensees from corporate-level management to multi-location franchise operations. Using TSD allows rental operators to manage all aspects of their operations from revenue management to fleet forecasting. The TSD solution works well not only for airport operators, but also for neighborhood rental operators.

Trey Breckenridge, Vice President of Operations at U-Save, says: "U-Save focuses on using technology to be more customer-centered while giving our franchisees the cutting-edge mobility tools they need to improve their business. We are excited to grow our partnership with TSD and leverage the value they provide."

With the uncertainty surrounding travel, rental companies have gone to great lengths to reassure customers. Beyond frequent sanitation efforts, contactless capabilities are the best way to ensure a safe and convenient customer experience. U-Save locations can simply text or email their customers rental agreements, so renters can sign from their own home. This completely mobile experience minimizes potential issues faced during the pandemic.

New and existing U-Save locations are encouraged to attend TSD's weekly training ahead of the spring launch. Employees will learn about setting up their individual systems, enabling telematics, and going contactless among other features designed to help U-Save locations succeed.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public auto groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 80 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 8,000 dealerships and 2,500 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit www.tsdweb.com.

About U-Save

U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly, economical service and a personal touch. From your neighborhood or local airport to the nation's major markets and most popular vacation spots, U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying. For more information on a U-Save franchise or to make a reservation, visit www.usave.com or call 800-438-2300.

