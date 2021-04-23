TSD Global Announces Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Location, Creating 300 Local Area Jobs

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Global announced today that it is adding more than 300 positions at its new Western United States Customer Contact Center, built to service one of the globe's largest telecommunications companies. Tony Vesho, President of TSD Global, commented, "We are thrilled to open our new Las Vegas location to service a world leading brand in this beautiful facility and become a growing part of the Las Vegas market. We built out this contact center located in the Summerlin section of Las Vegas with the help of our talented team of IT specialists, headed by John Billington, along with our facilities team over the last 60 days. We look forward to being an integral part of the Summerlin community and providing well-paying jobs in a class A environment".