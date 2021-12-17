TSG Announces 2021 Restaurant Smart Terminal Provider of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), the largest analytics and consulting firm focused on the payments acceptance industry, is proud to announce that Clover® from Fiserv has won the 2021 Restaurant Smart Terminal Provider of the Year award.

Through a submission and review process managed by TSG, point-of-sale (POS) providers were asked to highlight their product offering for restaurants of all shapes and sizes. In analyzing the submissions, and taking into special consideration which smart terminal providers offered the most comprehensive and versatile solutions, Clover is receiving this award for the second year in a row. Centered around the experience and flexibility, capabilities for integrated restaurant delivery, solutions that support quick-serve and full-service restaurants, the Clover platform, paired with the Clover App Market, was unmatched by other competitors that TSG judged.

Additionally, North American Bancard's Payanywhere received second place for their commitment to serving restaurants of all types with its forward-thinking product suite.

"Today, restaurateurs are seeking flexible payment services that offer tight integration with the key software tools they need to operate their business now, and in the future," said Jared Drieling, Senior Director of Market Intelligence and Insights. "We are excited to honor Clover as Restaurant Provider of the year, and to commend North American Bancard, both companies have demonstrated their commitment to delivering innovation to benefit restaurants."

Leaders in the POS industry seek to provide restaurateurs with much more than traditional POS services through integrated capabilities such as inventory management, employee management, lending options, banking services, analytics, marketing and loyalty support and eCommerce tools. The central goal is to create an all-in-one business management solution for all types of restaurants and concepts.

TSG's Market Intelligence team can help POS providers assess and benchmark solutions. For more information contact TSG.

This award is part of TSG's Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations in the industry that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. These awards highlight companies that have successfully navigated changes in the payments industry and transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality and productivity of the ecosystem.

TSG accepted submissions between October and November 2021. Entries were judged by a panel of TSG payments experts who focus on the smart terminal market. Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to dozens of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

