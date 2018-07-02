TSG Opens Sacramento Office

WASHINGTON, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TSG Consulting, a leading chemical regulatory and technical consulting organization and a Science Group company, today announces the relocation of its Davis office to Sacramento, California. Located across the street from California's Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), the move enhances TSG's ability to interact with California's state regulators on behalf of clients.

The Sacramento office continues to be led by Kelly Rahn, Vice President, State Affairs & Head of TSG California, supported by a team of consultants collectively offering over 95 years' experience in state registrations and renewals and regulatory affairs. With a career spanning over 30 years, Kelly has particular expertise in navigating the regulatory challenges associated with registering new active ingredients with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California's DPR.

"Our state practice area is significant and is growing with some recent strategic wins," says Rahn. "Our clients value our people, processes and systems and trust us to seamlessly manage all aspects of state registration and renewal work for them. Our areas of expertise include not only pesticides, but also fertilizers and amending materials and animal feed, including pet food."

Erin Tesch, Managing Director of TSG Consulting in the USA says: "TSG's staff have strong working relationships with regulators across all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The move to Sacramento enhances our ability to help clients navigate the complex state registration and renewals process especially in the notoriously complex state of California. We know as regulations constantly change, for example this year's changes to Proposition 65, that having people on the ground is crucial and allows us to more effectively serve our clients."

Effective immediately, TSG's new address in California will be 980 9th Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA.

Science Group acquired both the European and North American businesses of Technology Sciences Group (TSG) from Dentons Innovation Group in September 2017.

About TSG Consulting

TSG provides companies with high-quality regulatory and scientific consulting services. We help clients worldwide address the technical and regulatory issues in taking their products to market in multiple jurisdictions. Our scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge and understanding of local nuances enable our clients to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globe.

We serve a number of key markets and industry sectors including agricultural, industrial, consumer, food and beverage, animal health, and medical. Our teams comprise scientists and regulatory experts - many of whom have previously held positions at regulatory agencies, departments and in industry. This combination of science, regulatory expertise and knowledge of how institutions and industry operate provides our clients with superior and well-rounded guidance.

TSG Consulting is a Science Group company. Science Group provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. It has offices in Europe and North America, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centres and more than 400 employees. Other Science Group companies include Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting & Leatherhead Food Research.

About Science Group

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is an international consulting services group supporting the product innovation lifecycle to enable our clients to deliver on their investments in R&D. Our services fall into four broad categories: Applied Science, Product Development, Technology Advisory and Regulatory. These services are combined with vertical market expertise in Medical, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Chemical, Energy and Consumer sectors. With offices throughout Europe and North America and over 30 languages written and spoken, Science Group supports a global client base.

