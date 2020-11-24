TSG/ETA Holiday Survey Finds Credit/Debit Cards the Top Payment Choice This Holiday Season

Sixty-one percent of consumers that have used contactless card payments reported they had a positive impression. Tweet this

Consumers are embracing methods that allow them to pay for purchases online quickly and securely. According to survey results, 81 percent of consumers have used 1-click payment methods, with 37 percent stating they use these services frequently. The service allows consumers to sign-up once to access their saved cards and then pay securely for purchases across retailers with one click.

Sixty-one percent of consumers that have used contactless card payments reported they had a positive impression. Many consumers have also tried emerging payment methods like buy online pick-up in-store and curbside pick-up (27 percent), digital wallets (25 percent), and delivery services for gifts (27 percent).

"The COVID outbreak reinforced the already growing trend of online shopping and the general shift from physical to digital payments," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "It has encouraged experimentation, coaxing consumers to explore different ways to access products and services and accelerating certain behaviors."

These finding are consistent with TSG's Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) platform, which shows a nine percent increase in consumer spending using credit/debit cards from February 1 to November 1, 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is accelerating the shift from cash to card usage and the rise of digital payments. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, consumer spending on credit/debit cards has increased 32 percent in both the grocery and retail store segments. Certain segments of retail, including sporting goods stores, bicycle shops, sports apparel stores, and home supply stores, have experienced increases in consumer spending on credit/debit cards of over 30% from before COVID-19 to present.

Between November 9 and November 11, 2020, TSG and the ETA surveyed 961 consumers in the U.S., with the goal of understanding payment method preferences and spending trends this holiday season. All results are from the perspective of the consumer. The survey represents consumers across various U.S. regions and industries. The margin of error is +/- 4.2% at a 99% confidence level.

