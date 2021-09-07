TSI Announces Assurance of Discontinuance with the Massachusetts Attorney General

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), a leader in the accounts receivable management industry, has entered into an Assurance of Discontinuance (the "Assurance") with the Massachusetts Attorney General. The Assurance concerns alleged conduct from 2014 to 2016 that was previously addressed by the CFPB's 2017 Consent Order with TSI, as well as allegations regarding call frequencies and state-specific disclosures.

TSI did not admit to any of the Massachusetts Attorney General's findings or conclusions. There will be no impact to daily operations, as the alleged conduct occurred over 4 years ago and is not a reflection of current practices. The Assurance resolves a legacy distraction and enables TSI to focus on providing superior service to its clients and consumers.

About TSI

TSI is a market-leading provider of accounts receivable management, business process outsourcing and loan servicing solutions. Our global operations are powered by our proprietary data analytics and best-in-class compliance management system. Our clients include Fortune 100 corporations, national and regional healthcare providers, financial institutions, state and federal government organizations, educational institutions, and small and medium-sized businesses.

