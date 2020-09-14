TSI Announces Assurance of Discontinuance with the New York Attorney General

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), a leader in the accounts receivable management industry, has entered into an Assurance of Discontinuance (the "Assurance") with the New York Attorney General, resolving a recent investigation. The Assurance concerns findings that derive from alleged conduct between 2014 and 2016 related solely to one portfolio within TSI's Attorney Network business unit, which utilized outside law firms to collect on defaulted private education loans. The alleged conduct is not a reflection of TSI's current practices and TSI did not admit to any of the New York Attorney General's findings or conclusions. The Assurance enables TSI to focus on providing superior service to its clients and consumers and resolves a legacy distraction.

TSI is a market-leading provider of accounts receivable management, business process outsourcing and loan servicing solutions. Our global operations are powered by our proprietary data analytics and best-in-class compliance management system. Our clients include Fortune 100 corporations, national and regional healthcare providers, financial institutions, state and federal government organizations, educational institutions, and small and medium-sized businesses.

