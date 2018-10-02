TSI Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI (www.tsico.com) announced this week that Jim Tarantino has joined the leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Jim will be responsible for driving revenue growth and will lead the sales, client management, marketing, and small- and mid-sized enterprise teams.

Jim brings to TSI over 30 years of experience as a dynamic senior sales leader and coach, building and leading sales teams and delivering profitable revenue growth.

Joe Laughlin, CEO of TSI said of the appointment, "Jim's experience in leading multi-distribution sales channels will be very beneficial to TSI. We are delighted he has joined the team and look forward to Jim's leadership to make sales and client management a competitive differentiator for TSI."

About TSI:

TSI is the leading provider of outsourced accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle management and loan servicing solutions. TSI uses predictive analytics to collect on debt to help their customers accelerate cash flow and improve operational efficiency. Their clients include Fortune 100 corporations, hospitals, financial institutions, governmental organizations, and small businesses.

