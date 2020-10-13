TSI Incorporated Named A 'Manufacturer Of The Year' Award Honoree By The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI Incorporated ("TSI"), designer and manufacturer of precision air particle measurement instruments, announced today that it was selected as one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2020 honorees in the 4th annual Minnesota Manufacturing Awards, a program that recognizes manufacturers and leaders in the industry who are helping grow the region's economy, as well as their businesses, through innovation and strategic evolution.

TSI is being recognized as a Manufacturer of the Year in the Large Organization category for its nearly 60 years of work in partnering with researchers, labs, government agencies and industry leaders around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, airflow, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. Moreover, TSI was recognized for its specific expertise in air particle and airflow measurement, which became invaluable in 2020 as the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread. According to Tom Kennedy, President of TSI, this increased need for company expertise resulted in a 30%+ increase in product demand. To satisfy the demand for products that support COVID-19 patient care and improve the safety of healthcare workers and first responders, TSI expanded manufacturing capacity and created more than 60 new jobs this year alone.