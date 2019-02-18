TSI Introduces SidePak AM520i Personal Aerosol Monitor

The SidePak AM520i is the industry's smallest and lightest personal exposure monitor on the global market with a certified intrinsically safe design. Measuring PM10, PM4 (respirable), PM2.5, PM1 and 0.8µm for diesel particulate matter (DPM) exposures, the product combines TSI's proven direct reading measurement technology, portability, data-logging, and long-running batteries with global certifications for use in environments requiring intrinsically safe instrumentation.

"We're extremely excited about the SidePak AM520i Monitor," said TSI Business Director Troy Tillman. "With global certifications for use in environments requiring intrinsically safe instruments, it provides many industries with the benefit of collecting real-time, personal dust exposure data which can be used to identify and remedy sources of contaminants. We're proud to provide our customers with another tool to aid them in protecting workers in potentially dangerous environments."

For a full list of certifications and more information about the AM520i, visit www.tsi.com/am520i .

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, health and safety, indoor air quality, air flow, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection.

