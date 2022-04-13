Tsinghua SIGS developed ultrahigh permeance functionalised boron nitride membranes for nanoconfined heterogeneous catalysis to produce clean water

Water pollution is mainly caused by anthropogenic activities and could disrupt the smooth functioning of economic activities and human health. In this context, detection of persistent organic pollutants such as pharmaceutical and pesticides in freshwater bodies is alarming due to their well-documented harmful impacts on human health (e.g., genetic malformations) after prolonged exposure. Due to these severe consequences, clean water (SDG6) and good health (SDG3) are included in the UN sustainable development goals. Here, Prof. Zhang's team introduced a simple concept of functionalising the boron nitride nanosheet (BNNS) membrane, involving nucleation of cobalt nanocatalysts within the membrane intralayer network of water transport nanochannels. Membrane-confined crystalline reactive species with multiple exposed active sites spontaneously activate peroxymonosulfate, producing ROS for ultrafast (~80 ms) destruction of organic pollutants at a fast flow-rate of 548 L m-2 h-1. Co-BNNS membrane showed good stability and outperformed previously developed membrane-confined catalysis systems (up to 26-fold higher permeance). Co-BNNS membrane enabled ultrafast destruction of several organic pollutants, offering an attractive alternative for membrane-based catalysis applications.