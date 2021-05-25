TSItouch Teams with Sony Electronics to Offer an Integrated Touch Screen Solution for Professional BRAVIA® Displays

TSItouch Pulse Type IR technology can detect virtually any input – including a finger, gloved finger, stylus or pen – and enables true multi-touch for up to 10 simultaneous touch points. The TSItouch Pulse Type IR solution, compatible with numerous operating systems, blends ease of installation and operation with super-high precision and functionality.

This enhanced, feature-rich 4K touch screen series is designed with anti-glare properties, a cold-rolled steel chassis, tempered glass and a powder coated finish that provides additional protection. These new features complement the current flexibility, connectivity, ease of use and superior picture quality of BZ40H 4K HDR professional displays. The slim, energy-efficient models offer increased picture performance and brightness, a powerful processor and both 2.4/5 GHz WAP support. The TAA and ADA compliant displays feature Pro mode, which allows for quick and easy customization to suit different environments, while One-Step Setting optimizes display settings for specific uses and applications. The BRAVIA models also contain a programmable system on a chip (SoC) platform and Android operating system that enables digital signage to run off the display without a separate media player, saving capital costs, speeding installations and minimizing maintenance. Updated cosmetic features include new terminal positions, a flat bottom bezel and a reinforced structure designed for the B2B market.

"People are familiar with and reliant upon touchscreen technology due to its ubiquity in consumer products," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics Inc. "This has accelerated the move towards touch-enabled solutions and increased its demand among users, resellers and integrators in the professional realm. Adding touch screen integration to our already powerful BZ40H BRAVIA displays delivers more interactivity, creating a holistic and tactile digital signage solution that can effortlessly communicate critical information while adding enhanced protection and requiring less face-to-face contact with individuals."

"There is a huge range of real-world applications for IR touch, from digital signage and interactive kiosks to information screens in schools, churches and big public utility control rooms," said TSItouch CEO Gary Mundrake. "The responsiveness and accuracy our technology brings is really nicely paired with the visual quality business buyers know they are going to get with Sony displays."

Based in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, TSItouch is a widely respected manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls. Along with IR solutions, TSItouch has screen solutions for Projected Capacitive and ShadowSense. TSItouch also offers a protective solution for nearly any commercial grade display in the industry, not only video wall displays.

TSItouch will be taking part in Sony's ongoing Technology Tuesday webinar series on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:00-1:45 PM EDT. Register here to attend the session, which will explore this new infrared touch solution for Sony's BZ40H lineup of professional BRAVIA displays and offer participants a chance to learn more and ask questions.

For more information about Sony's portfolio of professional display solutions, please visit: pro.sony/displays or discover more about the TSItouch integrated touchscreen solution for the BRAVIA BZ40H series, which is now available in North America, in 55-inch (TSI55P8ACTACGZZ), 65-inch (TSI65P8ADTACGZZ) and 75-inch sizes (TSI75P8AETACGZZ) at https://www.tsitouch.com/infrared/sony-infrared.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About TSItouch, Inc.

TSItouch is an employee-owned company specializing in large format, interactive video wall, and protective solutions. Headquartered in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, TSItouch equips companies all over the world in countless industries with touch solutions, displays, and more. Visit www.tsitouch.com for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.