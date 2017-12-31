TSO3 Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, United States, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO 3 Inc. (TSX: TOS) ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.

2018 Second Quarter Financial Summary

Revenues equaled $0.4 million , as compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $4 .6 million in the second quarter of 2017. TSO 3 recorded revenue from sales of consumables, accessories and service parts, and did not record revenue from STERIZONE ® VP4 sterilizer sales or license fee amortization in the quarter. In the second quarter of 2017, the Company shipped 40 sterilizers to Getinge Infection Control AB ("Getinge"), the Company's former exclusive distributor, and recorded $0.2 million in license fee revenue.

, as compared to in the first quarter of 2018 and .6 million in the second quarter of 2017. TSO recorded revenue from sales of consumables, accessories and service parts, and did not record revenue from STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer sales or license fee amortization in the quarter. In the second quarter of 2017, the Company shipped 40 sterilizers to Getinge Infection Control AB ("Getinge"), the Company's former exclusive distributor, and recorded in license fee revenue. The Company delivered upgrades of 47 STERIZONE ® VP4 Sterilizers to Getinge, totaling $0 .5 million. In lieu of recording revenue, the Company recorded an associated $0.5 million repurchase provision and retained $0.3 million of associated upgrade costs of sales in inventory.

VP4 Sterilizers to Getinge, totaling .5 million. In lieu of recording revenue, the Company recorded an associated repurchase provision and retained of associated upgrade costs of sales in inventory. Gross profit was positive $0.1 million , as compared to negative ($0.3) million in the first quarter of 2018 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The Company generated gross profit from sales of consumables, accessories and service parts, but did not record gross profit contribution from sterilizer sales and license fee revenue, as it had in the same period in 2017.

, as compared to negative in the first quarter of 2018 and in the second quarter of 2017. The Company generated gross profit from sales of consumables, accessories and service parts, but did not record gross profit contribution from sterilizer sales and license fee revenue, as it had in the same period in 2017. Research and Development expenses were $1.5 million , as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

, as compared to in the first quarter of 2018 and in the year-ago quarter. Sales, General and Administrative expenses were $2.5 million , as compared to $2 .6 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $2 .4 million in the year-ago quarter.

, as compared to .6 million in the first quarter of 2018 and .4 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's net loss was $(4.0) million or $(0.04) per share in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $(4.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, in the first quarter of 2018 and to $(2.3) million or $(0.02) per share in the year-ago quarter.

or per share in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $(4.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, in the first quarter of 2018 and to or per share in the year-ago quarter. The Company had $6.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments and no debt as of June 30, 2018, as compared to $14.8 million and no debt at the end of 2017. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company used $3.1 million for operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital, and $0.1 million for changes in non-cash working capital.

Business Highlight

The Company received clearance from US Regulators for its most recent 510(k) submission for the terminal sterilization of multi-channeled flexible endoscopes using the Company's STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer. The new clearance allows a hospital to terminally sterilize gastrointestinal endoscopes that have dimensions within the cleared intended use, such as certain colonoscopes, duodenoscopes and gastroscopes which have four or less channels, are up to 3.5 meters in length with internal diameters of 1.2 mm or greater.

Subsequent Event

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2018, TSO 3 announced it and a fund of which Courage Capital Management LLC, ("Courage") is the investment advisor, entered into a binding US$20 million debt financing to fund commercialization initiatives for its STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer. Courage is a Nashville, TN headquartered alternative asset management firm with a 20-year track record of investments in health care services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Concurrent with the Courage financing, TSO 3 and Getinge mutually decided not to renew the distribution agreements that had existed between the parties and agreed to provide TSO 3 unrestricted independent commercialization of its STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers, enable the Company's purchase of STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers from Getinge and transition the existing sales pipeline along with the service, maintenance and consumables sales of all existing STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer customers in the United States and Canada to TSO 3 .

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to IFRS financial measures, management uses non-IFRS financial measures to assess the Company's operational performance. It is likely that the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Company will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Company are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.

Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of the financial statements with a better understanding of the results of the Company's recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into its operating results. Management also believes these measures can be useful in assessing the Company's capacity to discharge its financial obligations.

Management is assessing its operational performance using supplemental non-IFRS measures which removes significant unusual items that do not reflect the recurring and ongoing operational results and trends.

Additional Second Quarter 2018 Financial information $000's 2018 2017 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net loss (3,952) (4,512) (1,449) (1,771) (2,254) (1,980) Financial expenses (income) (12) (14) 74 48 49 (39) Amortization and depreciation 292 315 246 331 221 168 Share-based compensation expense 627 371 301 632 592 609 Income taxes 7 - (59) 33 29 27 Adjusted Ebitda (3,038) (3,840) (887) (727) (1,363) (1,215)

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA adjusts net income for (1) significant realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, (2) financial expenses (income), (3) amortization and depreciation expenses, (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) write-downs of certain tangible and intangible assets, (6) one-time write-off of inventory, (7) income taxes, and (8) other significant unusual items.

Summary of Results



Periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited, IFRS Basis, in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Six months 2018 $ 2017 $ 2018 $ 2017 $ Revenues 373 4,630 628 8,841 Cost of sales 319 2,871 845 5,511 54 1,759 (217) 3,330 Expenses Research and development 1,488 1,539 3,192 2,894 Selling, general and administrative 2,523 2,396 5,074 4,604 Financial income (12) 49 (26) 10 Total Expenses 3,999 3,984 8,240 7,508 Net loss before income taxes (3,945) (2,225) (8,247) (4,178) Income taxes 7 29 7 56 Net loss and comprehensive loss (3,952) (2,254) (8,464) (4,234) Weighted average number of outstanding shares (in thousands) 92,891 92,328 92,884 92,162 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.04) (0.02) (0.09) (0.05) Basic and diluted net comprehensive loss per share (0.04) (0.02) (0.09) (0.05)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars) June 30, 2018 $ December 31,



2017 $ Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,056 8,044 Short-term Investments 1,617 6,764 Accounts Receivable 727 651 Inventories 2,665 2,040 Prepaid Expenses 303 150 10,368 17,649 Non-current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 2,809 3,184 Intangible Assets 1,868 1,886 4,677 5,070 15,045 22,719 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,894 2,430 Provision for Repurchase 524 - Warranty Provision 1,094 1,263 Current Tax Liabilities - 68 Deferred Revenues 22 6 3,534 3,767 Non-current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 17 17 Deferred Revenues 6,044 6,044 9,595 9,828 Equity Share Capital 111,254 111,215 Reserve – Share-based Compensation 7,558 6,574 Deficit (111,650) (103,186) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,712) (1,712) 5,450 12,891 15,045 22,719

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



As of June 30, 2018, and 2017 (Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars) Six months 2018 $ 2017 $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (8,464) (4,234) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 607 389 Deferred income tax liabilities - 56 Share-based compensation 998 1,201 Investment income (62) (91) (6,921) (2,679) Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (1,087) 723 Interest received 83 103 Cash flows (used in) generated by operating activities (7,925) (1,853) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investments - (2,909) Disposal of investments 5,126 8,999 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (134) (909) Acquisition of intangible assets (80) (151) Cash flows generated by investing activities 4,912 5,030 Cash flows from financing activities Options exercised 25 405 Cash flows generated by financing activities 25 405 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,988) 3,582 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 8,044 2,698 Cash and cash equivalents at the end 5,056 6,280

About the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is a low-temperature sterilization system that utilizes the dual sterilants of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and ozone (O 3 ) to achieve terminal sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive medical devices. Its single pre-programmed cycle can sterilize a large number and wide range of compatible devices, creating a cost-effective sterilization process with error-free cycle selection. The device's unique Dynamic Sterilant Delivery System™ automatically adjusts the quantity of injected sterilant based on the load composition, weight and temperature. This capability removes the guesswork and potential for human error, as there is no need to sort instruments and choose the appropriate cycles as with other machines.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is the only terminal sterilization method that is FDA cleared to sterilize multi-channeled flexible endoscopes (with a maximum of four channels) of up to 3.5 meters in length, such as video colonoscopes, duodenoscopes and gastroscopes - an industry first for any medical device sterilization process.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is also the only cleared low temperature sterilizer that can process a mixed load consisting of general instruments, single channel flexible endoscopes, and single or double channel rigid endoscopes in the same cycle with load weights of up to 75 lb. The ability to run mixed loads significantly reduces labor costs by minimizing the amount of instrument sorting required, while maximizing the device turns (more productivity from increased throughput capacity).

More information about the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is available through TSO 3 's website, under the Products section.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

