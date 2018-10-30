TSO3 Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO3 Inc. (TSX: TOS) ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Business Highlights

In the third quarter of 2018, TSO 3 shipped four STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers to end users. As of November 6, 2018, a cumulative 68 STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers have been shipped to end users (59 installed, nine to be installed). In addition, the Company has a further 22 units of backlog for future shipments through customer purchase orders or commitments, ten of which were received subsequent to the end of the quarter and were directly related to TSO 3 only activity. The Company now has a total of 90 sterilizers either installed, to be installed or committed to be shipped.

On August 1, 2018, TSO 3 announced that it and a fund of which Courage Capital Management LLC, ("Courage") is the investment advisor, entered into a binding US$20 million debt financing to fund commercialization initiatives for its STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer. Courage is a Nashville, TN headquartered alternative asset management firm with a 20-year track record of investments in health care services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Concurrent with the Courage financing, TSO 3 and Getinge mutually decided not to renew the distribution agreements that had existed between the parties and agreed to provide TSO 3 unrestricted independent commercialization of its STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers, enable the Company's purchase of STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers from Getinge and transition the existing sales pipeline along with the service, maintenance and consumables sales of all existing STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer customers in the United States and Canada to TSO 3 .

"TSO 3 has established a goal to ship or receive commitments for 200 STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers by the end of 2019", stated R.M. (Ric) Rumble, President and CEO of TSO 3 . "We have now purchased the inventory we need at favourable pricing, raised capital and hired and trained a team of experienced sales and service personnel in support of this goal."

2018 Third Quarter Financial Summary

Revenues equaled $0.8 million , as compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $5 .1 million in the third quarter of 2017. TSO 3 revenues in the third quarter of 2018 reflect sales of sterilizers, consumables, accessories and service parts. The Company shipped four sterilizers to hospitals in the third quarter of 2018 as opposed to 44 sterilizers to its former distributor in the same period last year.

, as compared to in the second quarter of 2018 and .1 million in the third quarter of 2017. TSO revenues in the third quarter of 2018 reflect sales of sterilizers, consumables, accessories and service parts. The Company shipped four sterilizers to hospitals in the third quarter of 2018 as opposed to 44 sterilizers to its former distributor in the same period last year. Gross profit was $1.2 million , as compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $2 .0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company generated gross profit from sales of sterilizers, consumables, accessories and service parts. Gross profit includes a $0.8 million reversal of the warranty provision associated with inventory purchased from the Company's former distributor.

, as compared to in the second quarter of 2018 and .0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company generated gross profit from sales of sterilizers, consumables, accessories and service parts. Gross profit includes a reversal of the warranty provision associated with inventory purchased from the Company's former distributor. Financial income was $0.6 million , as compared to immaterial amounts in both the second quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2017. The Company recorded $0.5 million of accrued interest expense related to a $20.0 million debt financing it obtained on August 1, 2018 and a non-cash gain of $1 .1 million on the revaluation of the embedded derivative within the Convertible Note associated with this financing.

, as compared to immaterial amounts in both the second quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2017. The Company recorded of accrued interest expense related to a debt financing it obtained on August 1, 2018 and a non-cash gain of .1 million on the revaluation of the embedded derivative within the Convertible Note associated with this financing. The Company's net loss was $(2.1) million or $(0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $(4.0) million, or $(0.04) per share, in the second quarter of 2018 and to $(1.8) million or $(0.02) per share in the year-ago quarter.

or per share in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $(4.0) million, or $(0.04) per share, in the second quarter of 2018 and to or per share in the year-ago quarter. The Company had $16.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2018 , as compared to $14.8 million at the end of 2017. In the third quarter of 2018, the Company raised $20 million in debt financing ( $19.7 million net of expenses) and used $1.7 million for operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital, and $8.7 million for changes in non-cash working capital, which includes $7.9 million used for the repurchase of 230 STERIZONE ® VP4 Sterilizers and associated accessories from its former distribution partner.

in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of , as compared to at the end of 2017. In the third quarter of 2018, the Company raised in debt financing ( net of expenses) and used for operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital, and for changes in non-cash working capital, which includes used for the repurchase of 230 STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizers and associated accessories from its former distribution partner. Inventories were $4.0 million as of September 30, 2018 , as compared to $2.0 million at the end of 2017. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company bought 230 sterilizers and associated accessories for $7.9 million from its former distributor and applied an unamortized $6.0 million balance of deferred license fees associated with its former distribution agreement to these repurchased units. In addition, the Company also applied the repurchase provision of $0.5 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2018 in relation to the upgrades of 47 STERIZONE® VP4 sterilizers against finished goods.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to IFRS financial measures, management uses non-IFRS financial measures to assess the Company's operational performance. It is likely that the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Company will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Company are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.

Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of the financial statements with a better understanding of the results of the Company's recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into its operating results. Management also believes these measures can be useful in assessing the Company's capacity to discharge its financial obligations.

Management is assessing its operational performance using supplemental non-IFRS measures which remove significant unusual items that do not reflect the recurring and ongoing operating results and trends.

Additional Third Quarter 2018 Financial information $000's 2018 2017 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net loss (2,104) (3,952) (4,512) (1,449) (1,771) (2,254) (1,980) Financial expenses (income) (599) (12) (14) 74 48 49 (39) Amortization and depreciation 270 292 315 246 331 221 168 Share-based compensation expense 688 627 371 301 632 592 609 Income taxes 11 7 - (59) 33 29 27 Adjusted Ebitda (1,734) (3,038) (3,840) (887) (727) (1,363) (1,215)

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA adjusts net income for (1) significant realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, (2) financial expenses (income), (3) amortization and depreciation expenses (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) write-downs of certain tangible and intangible assets, (6) one-time write-off of inventory, (7) income taxes, and (8) other significant unusual items.

Summary of Results

Periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited, IFRS Basis, in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Nine months 2018 $ 2017 $ 2018 $ 2017 $ Revenues 782 5,105 1,410 13,946 Cost of sales (394) 3,102 451 8,613 1,176 2,003 959 5,333 Expenses Research and development 1,260 1,562 4,452 4,456 Selling, general and administrative 2,608 2,131 7,681 6,735 Financial (income) expenses (599) 48 (624) 58 Total Expenses 3,269 3,741 11,509 11,249 Net loss before income taxes (2,093) (1,738) (10,550) (5,916) Income taxes 11 33 18 89 Net loss and comprehensive loss (2,104) (1,771) (10,568) (6,005) Weighted average number of outstanding shares (in thousands) 93,208 92,842 93,009 92,258 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.11) (0.07) Basic and diluted net comprehensive loss per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.11) (0.07)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars) September 30,

2018

$ December 31,

2017

$ Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,082 8,044 Short-term Investments - 6,764 Accounts Receivable 855 651 Inventories 3,976 2,040 Prepaid Expenses 238 150 21,151 17,649 Non-current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 2,592 3,184 Intangible Assets 1,839 1,886 4,431 5,070 25,582 22,719 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 2,055 2,430 Warranty Provision 251 1,263 Current Tax Liabilities 11 68 Deferred Revenues 16 6 2,333 3,767 Non-current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 17 17 Debt 17,364 - Embedded Derivative 1,693 - Deferred Revenues - 6,044 21,407 9,828 Equity Share Capital 111,471 111,215 Reserve – Share-based Compensation 8,170 6,574 Deficit (113,754) (103,186) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,712) (1,712) 4,175 12,891 25,582 22,719

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

As of September 30, 2018, and 2017 (Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars) Nine months 2018 $ 2017 $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (10,568) (6,005) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 877 715 Loss on write-down of property, plant and equipment 66 39 Deferred income tax liabilities - 89 Share-based compensation 1,686 1,833 Capitalized interest on long term debt 445 - Embedded derivative (gain) recognized in net loss (1,103) - Investment income (69) (138) (8,666) (3,467) Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (9,772) 883 Interest received 106 127 Cash flows used in by operating activities (18,332) (2,457) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investments - (2,909) Disposal of investments 6,726 11,015 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (136) (1,057) Acquisition of intangible assets (102) (190) Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 2 Cash flows generated by investing activities 6,488 6,861 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of debt net of financing fees 19,666 - Financing fee recognized in net loss 50 - Options exercised 166 540 Cash flows generated by financing activities 19,882 540 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,038 4,944 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 8,044 2,698 Cash and cash equivalents at the end 16,082 7,642

Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)

Conference ID: 4598474

Analysts and investors are invited to participate to the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gilmartin Group at 1-610-368-6505.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1863190/0A8CDB0936AF81795D977C263FE1FCCC which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

About the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is a low-temperature sterilization system that utilizes the dual sterilants of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and ozone (O 3 ) to achieve terminal sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive medical devices. Its single pre-programmed cycle can sterilize a large number and wide range of compatible devices, creating a cost-effective sterilization process with error-free cycle selection. The device's unique Dynamic Sterilant Delivery System™ automatically adjusts the quantity of injected sterilant based on the load composition, weight and temperature. This capability removes the guesswork and potential for human error, as there is no need to sort instruments and choose the appropriate cycles as with other machines.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is the only terminal sterilization method that is FDA cleared to sterilize multi-channeled flexible endoscopes (with a maximum of four channels) of up to 3.5 meters in length, such as video colonoscopes, duodenoscopes and gastroscopes - an industry first for any medical device sterilization process.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is also the only cleared low temperature sterilizer that can process a mixed load consisting of general instruments, single channel flexible endoscopes, and single or double channel rigid endoscopes in the same cycle with load weights of up to 75 lb. The ability to run mixed loads significantly reduces labor costs by minimizing the amount of instrument sorting required, while maximizing the device turns (more productivity from increased throughput capacity).

More information about the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is available through TSO 3 's website, under the Products section.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the limited history of sales or distribution of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearances to market its products, general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties. Although TSO 3 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The complete versions of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect TSO 3 's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TSO 3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

