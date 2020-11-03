TSoM and Arden University develop Academic Pathway agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto School of Management (TSoM) has today announced a new Academic Pathway agreement with Arden University.

The two institutions have developed an exclusive collaboration which will allow TSoM graduates from selected programs to join Arden's bachelor's and master's degrees, focusing on the same area and topics of study.

Graduates from TSoM's Diploma in Business Management will receive transfer credits towards Arden's Bachelor of Arts in Business, and those who studied the Diploma in Data Analytics will receive transfer credits towards Arden's Master's in Data Analytics.

The partnership will create added value for TSoM students looking to specialize in these areas. Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director of TSoM, said: "We are excited to be able to work with Arden University. Students graduating with us will now have the opportunity to continue their education while accessing dedicated bachelor's and master's degrees awarded by a UK university."

Arden University is a leading blended learning provider based in the UK, offering a wide range of online bachelor's and master's degrees, as well as flexible, distance and blended learning. The university supports more than 9,000 students globally online as well as at its six study centres, with its higher education courses endorsed by multiple professional bodies.

Dr Alison Watson, Head of the School of Business and Management at Arden University, said: "We're delighted to be entering into this pathway agreement with TSoM as we work towards providing a global reach for students and at the same time offering exceptional convenience.

"Our online delivery provides TSoM students the opportunity to study their qualification flexibly while being supported by a team of dedicated, specialist academics."

TSoM developed this partnership responding to students' request for further education in two sectors where a skilled workforce is in high demand. Mr Safdari added: "Many of our students have asked for Academic Pathways programs, and we immediately started working to secure this for them.

"Creating new opportunities for students is always our main focus. Not only will they have access to UK recognized qualifications, but will also receive pathway advice, support for their application and ongoing guidance throughout their experience."

TSoM diplomas will be delivered at the Toronto campus, while Arden's master's degrees will be available online, offering great flexibility to students based in Canada or anywhere in the world.

About Toronto School of Management – Inspired by industry. Driven by student success.

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) is an innovative college offering a broad range of career-focused programs in business, hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, cybersecurity, data analytics and accounting.

Located among some of North America's leading firms and organizations, the school offers an ideal environment for students who are eager to immerse themselves in a vibrant business community and diverse cultural activities.

Toronto School of Management is a registered private career college accredited by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

The campus is situated in the heart of Ontario's capital – Canada's business and cultural hub. The central location welcomes students from around the world to guide them along the path to become successful accountants and business professionals.

TSoM partners with many companies from a range of industries to ensure students get the most benefit from their course. These partnerships mean that students can join a real workplace and gain valuable experience.

TSoM works with industry leaders to design and deliver innovative, career-centric programs. We work tirelessly to provide students with the right combination of academic excellence and practical hands-on experience, educating ambitious people to take their careers further.

About Arden University

Arden University – www.arden.ac.uk - is an aspirational, high performing UK university that offers both fully online and blended learning options.

Under the inspirational leadership of Vice Chancellor, Professor Carl Lygo, Arden University has ambitious plans to disrupt the HE sector through a passion for innovation. Having already earnt a reputation for delivering outstanding impact, convenience, and relevance to graduates and employers, Arden University's vision is to become the first choice university for career-focused lifelong learners worldwide.

