Tsukuba University Welcomes New Intake to International Sport Programme

-Japan Fosters Next Generation of Global Sport Leadership Ahead of Tokyo 2020-

TSUKUBA, Japan, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- September 28 saw the University of Tsukuba host a ceremony to welcome the new intake of students on the 4th Master's Programme in Sport and Olympic Studies, operated since 2015 by Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS).

Photo: TIAS aims to cultivate next generation of sporting leadership

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201810038766?p=images

The group of 23 domestic and international students brings together 18 nationalities, with diverse backgrounds including national sporting associations, educational bodies, and even the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games. They follow in the footsteps of an expanding network of graduates who have gone on to join various sport-related organizations, official bodies and domestic Olympic committees.

"It is your great mission to become global leaders in the sporting world," said TIAS Chairman Hisashi Sanada in a warm welcome speech to the new students. "The TIAS curriculum is designed to prepare you for this by guiding you through a broad range of specialist topics in the field of sport." Prof. Caroline Fern Benton, Vice President of the University of Tsukuba and member of the IOC Olympic Education Commission, also voiced her hopes for the new enrollees, adding, "I can see your determination to transform yourselves, and society, for the better through your studies at TIAS. I look forward to seeing where your efforts take you."

For the full release, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102979/201810038766/_prw_OR1fl_pA4C95q1.pdf

About TIAS:

Based at the University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS) was founded in 2014 with the backing of the Sport for Tomorrow programme, introduced by the Japanese government to promote sport, along with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. The academy's Master's Programme in Sport and Olympic Studies aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the field of global sport, while also providing a forum for international exchange. It gathers an expanding network of participants from around the world and, in close cooperation with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, gives a unique grounding in Olympic education and the latest approaches in diverse sport-related fields including management, teaching and coaching. For more information, please visit http://tias.tsukuba.ac.jp/

