TTEC Announces new EMEA CX service for Volkswagen Group UK with the launch of its Leeds customer engagement centre

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies, has today announced its new CX service centre for Volkswagen Group UK, which includes the brands of Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda, SEAT and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, has gone live.

Volkswagen Group UK's five-year digitalisation plan aims to transform customer experience and drive improved loyalty, retention and advocacy. Currently delivered from work-at-home agents, the program intends to shift to a hybrid model utilising both work-at-home agents as well as the centre in Leeds.

TTEC's solution includes an increased number and blend of channels, with both the Leeds-based contact centre agents and remaining home-workers delivering a greater customer experience via phone, live chat, messaging, social media and through a virtual showroom/live tour.

Adam Axelrod-Harash, Head of Customer Service Centre Operations at Volkswagen Group UK said; "Planning and implementing a transition with multiple parties involved at the best of times is a challenge, but when you put the current COVID-19 situation into the mix, it requires that extra level of detailed planning, flexibility and tenacity to ensure a smooth transition. I am very pleased to say we are now out of the planning stage and implementing an operational transition with TTEC, and on day one it has been as smooth and seamless as you would want. There has been excellent collaborative work from both the TTEC and Volkswagen Group UK project teams, and I look forward to a successful partnership over the coming years."

Iain Banks, Regional VP, International Markets at TTEC, commented; "Digital transformation strategies are no longer optional when employees and customers need alternative avenues to work and shop. We're very proud to partner with an industry leader like Volkswagen Group UK who have not lost focus on their customers' needs during these challenging times. I would like to thank everyone that has been involved as the versatility shown is testament to the strength of this new partnership, our people and the technology that we have been able to rollout. We look forward to welcoming the team into our new state-of-the-art Leeds contact centre."

This new service follows TTEC's recent announcement that its virtual contact centre solutions are now available worldwide.

ABOUT TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based, and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 50,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/emea

For more information please contact Tina Stanley, TSA PR email [email protected] or +44 (0) 7909 967 657

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ttec.com/emea

