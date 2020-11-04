TTEC Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

"Our record results and business pipeline reflect the heightened demand for customer experience digitization and virtualization solutions across our clients and prospects," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Our ability to rapidly enable large commercial enterprise and government clients with frictionless and fully digitized employee and customer experiences has never been more critical and relevant. We continue to build sustainable momentum with our agile operating model and proprietary Humanify® Cloud Technology Platform."

Tuchman continued, "Our end-to-end approach to designing, building, and operating CXaaS is resonating with organizations that are handling increasingly complex, high-end and mission-critical customer engagement. The market is requiring large brands to make a rapid shift to digital first, fully virtualized customer experience. TTEC has emerged as a partner of choice in this substantial transformation for global enterprise customers."

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Third quarter 2020 GAAP revenue increased 24.6 percent to $493.0 million compared to $395.5 million in the prior year period, or 24.1 percent growth in constant currency.

compared to in the prior year period, or 24.1 percent growth in constant currency. Foreign exchange had a $2.0 million positive impact on revenue in the third quarter 2020.

Income from Operations

Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations was $53.4 million , or 10.8 percent of revenue, compared to $26.0 million , or 6.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 10.8 percent of revenue, compared to , or 6.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding $2.2 million in restructuring charges, was $55.6 million or 11.3 percent of revenue versus 6.6 percent for the prior year period.

in restructuring charges, was or 11.3 percent of revenue versus 6.6 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $0.8 million positive impact on income from operations in the third quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $77.2 million , or 15.7 percent of revenue, compared to $46.2 million , or 11.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Third quarter 2020 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.45 compared to $0.39 for the same period last year. The earnings per share was negatively impacted by a 32 cent non-cash charge related to the planned dissolution of a foreign subsidiary.

compared to for the same period last year. The earnings per share was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the planned dissolution of a foreign subsidiary. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.90 compared to $0.40 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the third quarter 2020, TTEC signed an estimated $170 million in annualized contract value compared to $114 million in the prior year period. Bookings were diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2020 was $81.5 million compared to $63.1 million for the third quarter 2019.

compared to for the third quarter 2019. Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2020 were $15.9 million compared to $16.0 million for the third quarter 2019.

compared to for the third quarter 2019. As of September 30, 2020 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $135.3 million and debt of $338 .3 million, resulting in a net debt position of $203.0 million . This compares to a net debt position of $133.5 million for the same period 2019.

, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of and debt of .3 million, resulting in a net debt position of . This compares to a net debt position of for the same period 2019. As of September 30, 2020 , TTEC had approximately $570 million of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to $575 million for the same period 2019.

, TTEC had approximately of additional borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility compared to for the same period 2019. Declared a 40 cent per share, or $18.7 million , semi-annual dividend on September 25, 2020 , paid to shareholders on October 29, 2020 , representing a 25 percent increase over the dividend paid in October 2019 and a 17.6 percent increase over the April 2020 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Third quarter 2020 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $76.6 million , compared to $78.6 million for the year ago period. Revenue in the cloud and related systems integration collectively grew 13.4 percent over the year ago period. The 2.6 percent decline in total revenue is attributable to the exit of certain digital offerings as clients increasingly pivot to virtualize and digitize cloud-based solutions.

, compared to for the year ago period. Revenue in the cloud and related systems integration collectively grew 13.4 percent over the year ago period. The 2.6 percent decline in total revenue is attributable to the exit of certain digital offerings as clients increasingly pivot to virtualize and digitize cloud-based solutions. Income from operations was $13.0 million or 17.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $11.7 million or 14.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

or 17.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 14.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.5 million , or 17.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $11.8 million or 15.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 17.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 15.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million , or 23.7 percent of revenue, compared to $15.1 million , or 19.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 23.7 percent of revenue, compared to , or 19.2 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a negligible impact on revenue and income from operations in the third quarter 2020.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer acquisition, care, and fraud prevention services

Third quarter 2020 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 31.4 percent to $416.4 million from $316.9 million for the year ago period. Revenue growth was 30.8 percent in constant currency.

from for the year ago period. Revenue growth was 30.8 percent in constant currency. Income from operations was $40.4 million or 9.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $14.3 million or 4.5 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

or 9.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 4.5 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations was $42.1 million , or 10.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $14.4 million or 4.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 10.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 4.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $59.0 million , or 14.2 percent of revenue, compared to $31.0 million , or 9.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 14.2 percent of revenue, compared to , or 9.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $1.9 million positive impact on revenue and $0.8 million positive impact on income from operations in the third quarter 2020.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"This has been an incredibly busy year met with its own unique set of challenges and opportunities, and we are extremely pleased with how we are executing across the business," commented Regina Paolillo, chief financial and administrative officer of TTEC. "We are winning in the marketplace due to the wide-range of tech-enabled services and support capabilities that our CXaaS platform delivers to clients both rapidly and reliably. It is our end-to-end differentiated offering that is resulting in year-to-date record financial results. With third quarter overperformance and strong fourth quarter revenue backlog, we are raising our full-year 2020 outlook. While we are mindful of the continued uncertainty that persists in the global economy, we are increasingly more optimistic on the ability of our business to capitalize on near and long-term CX demand."

Our raised full-year 2020 outlook, which excludes restructuring and impairment charges, is as follows:

Revenue between $1.881 and $1.893 billion, an increase between 14.5 and 15.2 percent over the prior year.

Operating Income margins between 10.1 and 10.3 percent.

Margins of approximately 15.2 percent for TTEC Digital and 9.2 percent for TTEC Engage

Adjusted EBITDA margins between 14.9 and 15.0 percent.

Margins of approximately 21.0 percent for TTEC Digital and 13.8 percent for TTEC Engage

Earnings Per Share between $2.92 and $3.02.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be between 3.1 and 3.3 percent of revenue, of which approximately 70 percent is growth oriented.

Effective tax rate for the full year is estimated between 21 and 24 percent.

Diluted share count for the full year is estimated between 46.9 and 47.1 million.

We estimate the Digital - Engage segment 2020 mix as follows:

Revenue : 16 percent Digital, 84 percent Engage.

: 16 percent Digital, 84 percent Engage. Operating Income : 24 percent Digital, 76 percent Engage.

: 24 percent Digital, 76 percent Engage. Adjusted EBITDA : 22 percent Digital, 78 percent Engage.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that TTEC includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, among other items.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government mandates designed to contain the pandemic, and how these risks may impact our business in the short and longer term; the risks related to our strategy execution; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; cybersecurity; consolidation activities undertaken by our clients; changes in laws that impact our business and our ability to comply with those and other laws governing our operations; the reliability of our information technology infrastructure and our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; the need to forecast demand for services accurately and the impact of such forecasts on our capacity utilization; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; and our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and the potential volatility of our stock price resulting therefrom. Risk Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019



















Revenue

$492,980

$395,507

$1,378,274

$1,182,378



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

368,405

304,622

1,027,268

897,193

Selling, general and administrative

49,473

48,062

146,667

148,646

Depreciation and amortization

19,522

16,659

57,054

50,452

Restructuring and integration charges, net 1,233

183

2,564

1,572

Impairment losses

948

-

1,644

3,569 Total operating expenses

439,581

369,526

1,235,197

1,101,432



















Income From Operations

53,399

25,981

143,077

80,946





















Other income (expense), net

(20,852)

(806)

(31,058)

(6,870)



















Income Before Income Taxes

32,547

25,175

112,019

74,076





















Provision for income taxes

(8,415)

(5,196)

(29,653)

(20,007)



















Net Income

24,132

19,979

82,366

54,069





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,766)

(1,878)

(8,141)

(5,168)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 21,366

$ 18,101

$ 74,225

$ 48,901







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.43

$ 1.77

$ 1.17





















Diluted

$ 0.51

$ 0.43

$ 1.76

$ 1.16



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 0.46

$ 0.39

$ 1.59

$ 1.06





















Diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.39

$ 1.58

$ 1.05







































Income From Operations Margin

10.8%

6.6%

10.4%

6.8% Net Income Margin

4.9%

5.1%

6.0%

4.6% Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 4.3%

4.6%

5.4%

4.1% Effective Tax Rate

25.9%

20.6%

26.5%

27.0%







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

46,732

46,481

46,617

46,335 Diluted

47,031

46,768

46,885

46,693

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 76,571

$ 78,620

$ 231,270

$ 222,992 TTEC Engage

416,409

316,887

1,147,004

959,386 Total

$492,980

$395,507

$1,378,274

$1,182,378

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 13,043

$ 11,704

$ 37,677

$ 27,172 TTEC Engage

40,356

14,277

105,400

53,774 Total

$ 53,399

$ 25,981

$ 143,077

$ 80,946

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



















ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 135,317

$ 82,407 Accounts receivable, net

338,263

331,096 Other current assets

158,794

136,322 Total current assets

632,374

549,825









Property and equipment, net

178,941

176,633 Other assets

665,705

650,330









Total assets

$ 1,477,020

$ 1,376,788









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total current liabilities

$ 404,112

$ 363,289 Other long-term liabilities

533,693

532,846 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

53,004

48,923 Total equity

486,211

431,730









Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,477,020

$ 1,376,788

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(In thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)







































Three months ended







Nine months ended











September 30,











September 30,











2020

2019







2020

2019



































Revenue

$492,980

$395,507







$1,378,274

$1,182,378



































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

























































Net Income

$ 24,132

$ 19,979







$ 82,366

$ 54,069





Interest income

(566)

(522)







(1,421)

(1,291)





Interest expense

2,755

4,041







15,451

13,537





Provision for income taxes

8,415

5,196







29,653

20,007





Depreciation and amortization

19,522

16,659







57,054

50,452





Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

2,181

183







4,208

5,141





Gain on sale of business units

(208)

(391)







(596)

(1,141)





Gain on sale of trademarks

-

(700)







-

(700)





Gain on recovery of receivables in connection with division in winddown -

(1,416)







-

(1,416)





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-







(4,349)

(2,424)





Loss on disolution of subsidiary

17,438

-







19,905

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

3,495

3,129







9,471

9,663



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 77,164

$ 46,158







$ 211,742

$ 145,897

































































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 24,132

$ 19,979







$ 82,366

$ 54,069





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash



























provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

19,522

16,659







57,054

50,452





Other

37,852

26,493







47,364

79,876





Net cash provided by operating activities

81,506

63,131







186,784

184,397



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

15,912

16,010







47,827

44,438



































Free Cash Flow

$ 65,594

$ 47,121







$ 138,957

$ 139,959

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:





















































Income from Operations

$ 53,399

$ 25,981







$ 143,077

$ 80,946





Restructuring charges, net

1,233

183







2,564

1,572





Impairment losses

948

-







1,644

3,569



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 55,580

$ 26,164







$ 147,285

$ 86,087



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

11.3%

6.6%







10.7%

7.3%

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 24,132

$ 19,979







$ 82,366

$ 54,069





Add: Asset restructuring and impairment charges

2,181

183







4,208

5,141





Add: Interest charge related to future purchase of remaining 30% for Motif acquisition

-

757







6,273

2,533





Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-







(4,349)

(2,424)





Less: Gain on sale of business units

(208)

(391)







(596)

(1,141)





Less: Gain on sale of trademarks

-

(700)







-

(700)





Less: Gain on recovery of receivable in connection with division in winddown

-

(1,416)







-

(1,416)





Add: Loss on disoluion of subsidiary

17,438

-







19,905

-





Add: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(1,100)

212







(159)

2,046



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 42,443

$ 18,624







$ 107,648

$ 58,108



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,031

46,768







46,885

46,693



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.90

$0.40







$2.30

$1.24

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

































Q3 20

Q3 19

Q3 20 Q3 19

YTD 20

YTD 19

YTD 20 YTD 19





























Earnings before Income Taxes

$ 19,470

$ 13,470

$13,077 $11,705

$ 74,242

$ 46,769

$37,777 $27,310 Interest income / expense, net

2,223

3,528

(34) (9)

14,132

12,247

(101) (2) Depreciation and amortization

15,985

14,147

3,537 2,512

46,951

42,396

10,103 8,055 Asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges

1,745

85

436 98

2,755

2,694

1,452 2,447 Gain on sale of business units

(208)

(391)

- -

(596)

(1,141)

- - Gain on sale of trademarks

-

(700)

- -

-

(700)

- - Gain on recovery of receivables in connection with division in winddown -

(1,416)

- -

-

(1,416)

- - Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

-

- -

(4,349)

(2,424)

- - Loss on disolution of subsidiary

17,438

-

- -

19,905

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,353

2,306

1,142 823

6,551

7,178

2,920 2,486





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 59,006

$ 31,029

$18,158 $15,129

$ 159,591

$ 105,603

$52,151 $40,296

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

