TTEC Awarded with Five Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solution provider for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, was awarded two Silver Stevie® Awards and three Bronze Stevie Awards in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The awards include:

Silver Stevie | Woman of the Year in Sales, Judi Hand , chief revenue officer

, chief revenue officer Silver Stevie | TTEC's SET Certification Program for Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year

Bronze Stevie | Woman of the Year in Customer Service | Colleen Ritchie , senior vice president of operations support

, senior vice president of operations support Bronze Stevie | Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year | TTEC's Work-from-Home Customer Support Beat Brick-and Mortar Results

Bronze Stevie | Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year | TTEC's Sales University Training

"This is the 10th consecutive year that TTEC has been recognized by the Stevie Awards which speaks to our commitment to excellence," said Laura Ward, TTEC Vice President of Enterprise Transformation and co-founder of TTEC's Women in Leadership program. "The last year brought challenges as we moved our own teams to work-from-home environments, however, our commitment to sales and customer service never wavered and as a result, we were awarded for our dedication to our clients. The two women in leadership awards also showcase TTEC's dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion for all of our employees. Colleen and Judi have led TTEC and their teams in this last year to overcome extraordinary challenges while putting TTEC's values to action."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Awards winners. In the review, judges noted that, "A key element has been their motivation to offer a superb CX. The vision and rapid mobilization to move all their customer support to WFH has been incredible however they achieved."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, April 14. Over 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were considered.

