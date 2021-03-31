TTEC Chief Information Officer Chandra Venkataramani awarded CIO of the Year® ORBIE® by ColoradoCIO, in partnership with Denver Business Journal

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that TTEC Chief Information Officer Chandra Venkataramani has been honored with the 2021 Colorado CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award in the Global category from ColoradoCIO, in partnership with the Denver Business Journal.

He was recognized for his role in successfully steering thousands of TTEC employees to work-from-home within weeks to ensure business continuity due to the pandemic.

"Chandra leads with integrity and engrains our values into everything he does, from diversity and inclusivity, to playing critical roles in our successes through automation," said Ken Tuchman, CEO of TTEC. "When the pandemic hit, the top priority for TTEC was ensuring our employees were safe and had the tools and technology to work remotely to ensure business continuity for our clients. Chandra successfully worked with procurement and vendors to create solutions to manage the transition of more than 43,000 employees to work-from-home environments in less than three weeks. Some employees were transitioned to work-from-home in as little as two days, which was no easy feat given that some of TTEC's employees work in countries where acquiring technology, including internet, can be a challenge."

For more than 20 years, the CIO ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association. The Colorado CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE® recipients. Those selected showcase leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, broad scope and size of responsibilities, and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

"Our global client base depends on a highly available network to support their end customers and it's imperative that these operations run smoothly and powerfully," said Venkataramani. "This is very much a team effort and I'm proud to lead some of the brightest minds in the industry. This award reflects the overall success of TTEC and represents the spirit of innovation that is alive throughout TTEC."

Throughout his time at TTEC, Venkataramani has played a critical role in stabilizing the IT infrastructure and quickly made an impact to put robust processes in place to drive efficiency. His efforts resulted in increasing stability and resiliency. He continues to enhance TTEC technologies, especially during the pandemic crisis. Specifically, Venkataramani worked with his team to make arrangements strategically and quickly for more than 43,000 displaced employees to receive computers and proper connectivity in their homes across the globe within three weeks–including in the Philippines and Mexico. And through 2020, TTEC's Humanify® Cloud @home platform enabled over 100K users to work remotely with secure, cloud-based technology.

"Since last March, chief information officers everywhere have supported the largest work-from-home experiment in the history of the world. Thanks to these innovative technology leaders, most organizations have managed to continue operating through this pandemic disruption," said Craig Richardville, 2021 chair, ColoradoCIO.

With more than 20 years of experience leading IT at major companies including Convergys, Aegis Communications and Chase Manhattan Bank, Venkataramani's expertise enhances TTEC's processes and reputation. He has a successful history of delivering operational excellence through robust processes and an innovative use of technology across business verticals including healthcare, financial services and retail. He was recognized as a Top 100 CIO Globally by ExecRank and Top 25 Global CIO by Evanta, a Gartner company. He holds an MBA in finance and information systems degree from New York University – Stern School of Business.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.

