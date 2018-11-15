TTEC Earns Three Chief Learning Officer Learning In Practice Awards

DENVER, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that the company won three of the Chief Learning Officer magazine's Learning in Practice awards for demonstrating excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs.

TTEC was recognized with one gold award in the Talent Management category for Judith Almendra, Vice President, Talent Management and Engagement for her outstanding learning and development initiatives. TTEC's Human Capital team is responsible for providing onboarding and continuous professional development support to ensure a high level of excellence. Judith Almendra led a talent management initiative establishing a TTEC Culture of Learning by aligning performance management and professional development through a robust suite of programs which are enhancing the employee learning experience. In addition, she led an initiative for a best-in-class onboarding experience for new global professional and enterprise services employees.

"At TTEC, we take pride in our ability to stay on the cutting edge of the constantly shifting world of customer experience," said Almendra. "Our goal is to provide services to our clients that help them improve customer experience and increase customer engagement and loyalty. These Learning In Practice awards exemplify the dedication and commitment of our team to this goal."

TTEC was also the recipient of one gold award in the Excellence in Community Service category for its partnership with University Prep (a tuition free public charter school serving a low income, immigrant community in Denver) to provide funding in support of technology and human capital resources that have helped enable the school to drive unmatched academic growth and success for their students. Throughout the six-year partnership, TTEC has supported the school's growth and development from one single site to two locations and from 180 students to 585 students.

Finally, the awards program also recognized the collaborative efforts of TTEC and Litmos for the strategic direction and implementation of TTEC's leadership career development program, via a consulting or outsourced service, with a silver in the Excellence in Partnership Award category. The company's current leadership program is a collection of interactive and structured career development plans supported by recommended learning content for the development of essential competency areas. It is driven by a socially-powered and gamified learning environment allowing employees to collaborate, compete, and rate content.

"The Learning In Practice awards are a benchmark for enterprise learning and development," said Mike Prokopeak, vice president and editor in chief at Human Capital Media, the parent company of Chief Learning Officer magazine. "This year's group of winners is no exception. From Fortune 500 CLOs to learning leaders at mid-sized businesses as well as progressive vendor companies, they are all leading examples of the powerful personal and organizational impact that learning creates."

For more information about TTEC's innovative learning and development programs, visit https://www.ttec.com/learning-and-performance

To learn more about the Learning In Practice, visit http://learninginpractice.clomedia.com/ .

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

About Human Capital Media:

Through editorial content, events, research and awards programs, Human Capital Media is the leading voice for companies that care about their people. Through its Chief Learning Officer, Workforce and Talent Economy, the company is dedicated to providing organizations with the tools and insights necessary for success. For more information, visit www.humancapitalmedia.com.

