TTEC Expands FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Contact Center Solution With Pending IL4 Status and Best-in-Class WFO, CRM, AI Integration

DENVER, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative contact center solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies, today announced it has significantly strengthened its FedRAMP-authorized cloud contact center solution to include best-in-class WFO, CRM and AI applications.

TTEC's government contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution is already authorized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is the only Cisco-powered omnichannel platform listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The company's expanded security authorization includes capabilities from best-of-breed CX technology partners including:

Verint workforce optimization (WFO)

Nuance for voice and conversational IVR

Google AI integration capabilities to deliver a frictionless citizen experience

CRM integration adaptors that include Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce and ServiceNOW through a partnership with Bucher + Suter

In addition, TTEC announced it has pending IL4 (FedRAMP+) authorization to offer clients an even deeper level of security and data protection.

Jonathan Lerner, President of TTEC Digital remarked, "Our expanded FedRAMP authorization adds more value to the agencies we serve by integrating the most highly sought after, secure best-of-breed CX applications in one platform, creating a powerful single, comprehensive SaaS cloud contact center solution."

Clients get the benefit of working with continuously evolving, best-in-class technology without a heavy IT lift. The pre-built integrations ease the IT burden on clients while providing world-class technology in one cloud solution. TTEC is at the forefront of the CX industry and with its SaaS model will continue to strengthen its government cloud contact center solution with best-of-breed technology partnerships as the market evolves.

"The expansion of our technology and service partners further strengthens our direct and partner sales channels," Lerner added. "Our government clients benefit by having multiple partners who can provide our CCaaS offering and we benefit by further expanding our market reach. We will continue to develop our partner ecosystem with a focus on best-of-breed and complementary technology and service providers."

To learn more about TTEC's government solutions, please visit ttecgov.com .

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. TTEC Digital delivers outcome-based, human-centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions. TTEC Engage operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. These two offerings combined deliver flexible and extensible customer experience solutions at scale. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About FedRAMP:

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The goals of FedRAMP are to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, increase confidence in the security of cloud solutions, achieve consistent security authorizations using a baseline set of agreed upon standards for cloud solutions, ensure consistent application of existing security practices, increase confidence in security assessments and increase automation and near real-time data for continuous monitoring.

