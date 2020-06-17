TTEC hiring and training 7,300 healthcare licensed insurance agents to work from home in preparation for open enrollment

DENVER, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced today that it is hiring 7,300 healthcare licensed insurance agents and agent trainees nationwide to work from home ahead of healthcare's open enrollment season.

As part of the program, those with a desire to grow their career will be enrolled in TTEC's College of Insurance program to prepare them to be licensed health insurance agents in their state. In Louisiana, TTEC has partnered with Acadiana Workforce Solutions to provide this valuable upskilling program at no cost to those who are hired.

TTEC invests in and provides a financial investment in each candidate by paying for their course, background check, exam, and licensure. Additionally, the company's supportive approach provides administrative resources during the exam process, such as scheduling exams and submitting license applications to the state, so that the candidate can wholly focus on attaining their licensure.

"Licensed health insurance agents are in high demand because they provide a human connection with one of the most important decisions a person can make – their healthcare coverage," said Val Farlow, Senior Vice President of Operations, TTEC. "We know through partnerships with workforce groups like Acadiana Workforce Solutions that together we can upskill the workforce, which opens the door to career opportunities within the insurance field. We also offer opportunities to deliver amazing customer experiences through our at-home program, where associates learn and work remotely from the comfort of their own home."

"Acadiana Workforce Solutions is pleased to partner with employers like TTEC," said Dr. Emma Bush, Executive Director, Acadiana Workforce Solutions in Louisiana. "Through this employer partnership, we will accomplish shared goals by jointly supporting individuals seeking employment. Those with strong customer service skills and a desire to work from home have the chance to receive the required training and support to obtain their healthcare insurance license and be employed by TTEC. This will give workers across the region access to a higher wage and safety working in a home-based environment, all while aiding consumers as they make important life decisions."

Learn more: Apply online at TTECjobs.com.

Are you a workforce organization interested in a partnership to upskill your workforce? Email [email protected] for more information.

Are you a healthcare payer interested in hiring licensed insurance agents? Contact [email protected] for more information.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com

ABOUT ACADIANA WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

Acadiana Workforce Solutions serves as a regional one-stop delivery system in Louisiana. Its purpose is to strengthen the workforce development system through innovation in, and alignment and improvement of employment, training and education programs by promoting individual and economic growth.

