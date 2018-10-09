TTEC Learning and Performance Leader to Present at Frost and Sullivan Customer Contact West Event

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that Lamont Exeter, VP of Learning and Performance, TTEC, will be presenting during the upcoming Frost and Sullivan Customer Contact West event, October 21-24, in Phoenix, AZ.

Engaged and empowered employees are key drivers in creating captivating customer experiences that improve customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty. Traditional training and development programs typically miss the mark in meeting the needs of today's millennial learners and these programs are foundational in enhancing the employee experience and inspiring optimal performance. With innovative learning and performance solutions, TTEC is transforming the way companies think about, build, develop, reward and motivate teams.

"Technologies including artificial intelligence, knowledge management, and gamification applications are essential to engaging employees in training and development programs," said Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital, Consulting. "TTEC blends human and digital by creating and curating learning content that connects company culture with employee education while leveraging these technologies to improve the employee experience."

During this thought-provoking session, Lamont Exeter will present "The Secret Formula: How to successfully blend technology and humans to boost employee engagement and the customer experience." He will share how TTEC is working with its clients to educate, inform, incent and motivate their employees including best practices and operational suggestions that increase employee success and drive business outcomes.

Over the past two years, the company's learning and performance programs have been recognized with several industry awards, including:

Brandon Hall Group Silver Awards for Best Unique or Innovative Learning Program and Best Results of a Learning Program

Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year

Multi-year recognition as Training Outsourcing Watchlist Company from Training Industry

CCW Excellence Awards for Best Training and Development Program

For more information about these award-winning programs which develop, engage and empower employees, visit https://www.ttec.com/learning-and-performance. To learn more about this dynamic presentation and connect with TTEC, visit https://www.ttec.com/customer-contact-west.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 47,800 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

