TTEC Showcases Innovative Customer Engagement Technology Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2019

DENVER, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that the company will be providing demonstrations of its omnichannel customer engagement solutions in TTEC's booth at Enterprise Connect, March 18-21, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Enterprise Connect 2019 is the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise collaboration and customer engagement technologies in North America. During the conference, TTEC will showcase several outcome-based customer engagement solutions now available through its unified offering, Humanify® Customer Engagement as a Service, in Booth 1727, including:

Humanify Omnichannel

Humanify Enterprise and Humanify Enterprise - Government are highly scalable, fully integrated Saas-based omnichannel solutions that enhance the capability and flexibility of the Cisco contact center platform. The solutions also include Humanify Portal for the flexible management and administration of contact center operations.



Humanify Connect is an all-in-one cloud solution natively designed for digital interactions and built for the mid-market. This advanced CX solution gives customer experience associates the tools they need for success and provides customers the seamless support they demand.

Humanify Journey Orchestration

Humanify Journey Orchestration is a cloud-based customer engagement hub that allows brands to orchestrate seamless interactive journeys across existing systems, touch points and data – without ripping and replacing existing infrastructure. It uses real-time and historic customer data, predictive models, decision trees, matrix rules and machine learning to continually improve journey performance.

Humanify Insights Platform

With the Humanify Insights Platform, advanced analytics and machine learning come together to convert data into meaningful insight at the individual customer level. With this solution, TTEC is integrating and analyzing data to capture insights, using predictive modeling to determine what will happen next and then prescribing the next best action. With this proprietary technology and proven methodology, the company is optimizing business results for its clients and improving experiences for their customers.

Humanify Digital Worker Factory (2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Finalist)

Rather than creating multiple scripted bots for every need, the Humanify Digital Worker Factory enables brands to build a single Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) that can handle multiple use cases across all channels. This supports a 24x7 hybrid workforce in which the IVA can engage customers directly and escalate to humans for higher value tasks. IVAs can also train and assist human associates to improve average handle time, provide consistency in responses, and elevate the overall customer experience.

In addition, TTEC will be showing how we drive improved customer experience leveraging our partners including Cisco, Verint, Calabrio, Upstream Works, Acqueon, Selligent, Kitewheel and Bright Pattern during the event.

"TTEC has been providing industry-leading omnichannel customer engagement solutions for more than a decade, helping our clients worldwide to design, build and operate optimal customer experiences at scale," said Steve Pollema, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital. "We look forward to demonstrating our latest innovations, including journey orchestration, analytics and AI, during the conference."

To learn more about TTEC's omnichannel customer engagement solutions, please visit www.ttec.com/events/enterprise-connect-2019.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 52,400 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

