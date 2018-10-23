TTEC Wins Five Awards for Cisco Partnership

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, was recently recognized for several partnership achievements during the Cisco Customer Journey Solutions Summit.

During the awards program, TTEC was recognized for:

2018 Cloud Contact Center Partner of the Year

2018 Contact Center Partner of the Year - Overall Revenue

2018 Best Competitive Contact Center Win

2018 Contact Center Partner of the Year - US East Region

2018 Contact Center Partner of the Year - US South Region

With a relationship spanning more than 15 years, Cisco and TTEC partner to provide omnichannel solutions that support customer experience excellence across industries. TTEC has been recognized as the leading Cisco partner four times in the past five years and was recognized as Customer Care Partner of the Year at the Cisco Collaboration Summit earlier this year. Cisco recognized TTEC for demonstrated success with integrating third-party applications to deliver comprehensive solutions and a strong record of competitive wins.

"Demand for digital customer engagement solutions continues to grow and the success we have seen this year with rapid adoption of our HumanifyTM Technology Platforms has been significant," said Steve Pollema, Senior Vice President, TTEC Digital. "Our business has experienced significant success by bringing to market solutions for omnichannel enablement and automation utilizing AI, workforce productivity optimization, and actionable customer experience analytics. We are honored by this recognition from our partner, Cisco, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them to provide omnichannel solutions that support digital transformation in the customer experience."

Learn more about how HumanifyTM Technology Platforms from TTEC power today's omnichannel customer experiences: https://www.ttec.com/humanify-technology-platforms

