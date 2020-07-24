TTEC Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Innovative Use Of Technology In Human Resources, Plus Two Silvers For CX Excellence

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, earned a Gold Asia-Pacific Stevie® Award for Innovative use of technology in Human Resources for its innovative CultureCX employee program.

In addition to the Gold award, the company took home Silver awards in two customer service categories:

Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service

Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice

"We are honoured to be recognised with Stevie awards based on our commitment to great customer and employee experiences," said Arthur Nowak, SVP of Asia-Pacific Operations at TTEC. "Our CultureCX movement is all about digitising employee experiences to attract, support, and develop motivated individuals who can best represent brands from the inside-out."

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September.

More than 1,000 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.

"This year's winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organisations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 50,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/asiapacific.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, BRComm, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association.

