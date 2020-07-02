TTHA Announces Cancellation of 2020 Hunters Extravaganza Shows

SAN ANTONIO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and various public health regulations, and out of concern for the well-being of attendees and exhibitors, the Texas Trophy Hunters Association has made the unprecedented decision to cancel its Hunters Extravaganza® shows for 2020.

The gatherings had been scheduled for the end of July and beginning of August in Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth. All together, the shows typically draw about 55,000 people.

"For 44 consecutive years we have taken pride in helping Texas hunters prepare for the upcoming hunting season by providing access to the newest and best hunting and outdoors products on the market. However, ongoing communication with the host venues revealed that the scheduled 2020 shows would not be feasible under the current conditions," said TTHA President and CEO Dave Keith.

"We know that our tremendous attendees and vendors understand how difficult it is for us to make this decision. We share their disappointment," Mr. Keith emphasized. "Although we have been forced to miss this year, the 2021 schedule is locked and loaded. We promise to be back, bigger and stronger."

The dates for the 2021 Hunters Extravaganza shows are as follows:

August 6-8 – NRG Center, Houston

– NRG Center, August 13-15 – Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth

– Convention Center, August 20-22 – Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, San Antonio

TTHA's Hunters Extravaganza Show provides a chance for hunters from across Texas and beyond to gather each year to get ready for hunting season. The show is known for promoting the newest and best hunting products, accessories, clothing, rifles, knives, archery equipment and hunting gear. Exhibitors find these shows to be the perfect market to launch new products or services, sell hunts or gather market information, while attendees report they're ideal for acquiring the latest gear for the upcoming hunting season.

TTHA is "The Voice of Texas Hunting®" and continues to promote, protect and preserve Texas' wildlife resources and the trophy experience for future generations. TTHA offers a variety of marketing services through sponsorships, digital, print and member-based platforms.

For more information about TTHA services, please visit our website at www.TTHA.com.

